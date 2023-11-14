New Limited-Edition Silver Sky Guitar Huria e PRS

PRS Guitars has announced the release of a unique limited-edition version of John Mayer’s popular Silver Sky signature guitar. The ‘Dead Spec’ Silver Sky draws inspiration from the Alligator Stratocaster previously owned by the late Jerry Garcia, guitarist for the Grateful Dead. This variant was specifically designed for Mayer’s recent Dead & Company tour and marks the first deviation from the original Silver Sky model introduced in 2018.

The Dead Spec Silver Sky made numerous appearances during the farewell tour of Dead & Company earlier this year, catching the attention of fans and sparking speculation about a new version of Mayer’s signature model. While this may not have been the initial plan, it became apparent to both Mayer and PRS that the Dead Spec Silver Sky possessed unparalleled versatility and was too impressive to keep away from fans.

The Dead Spec Silver Sky boasts several notable modifications. The lightweight swamp ash body replaces the original alder body, offering a distinct tonal character. The guitar also features a hardtail bridge system and a string-through bridge design, enhancing sustain and resonance. The inclusion of a brass-plate Alembic Blaster preamp pays homage to the original Alligator Stratocaster and provides added signal boost and note separation.

Regarding the Dead Spec Silver Sky, Mayer expressed his realization of its exceptional qualities, saying, “After playing the Silver Sky designed for the 2023 Dead & Company summer tour, I realized the guitar was special. It quickly became apparent this wasn’t just a tool for one particular job but could be extremely versatile in other players’ hands.”

Limited to only 1,000 units, the Dead Spec Silver Sky is available for preorder at a price of $3,350 each. Guitar enthusiasts can visit the PRS Guitars website for more information on this exclusive release.

