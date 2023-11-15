Ka Whakanuia e Samsung te Tauira AI Hurihuri hei Whakapai ake i nga wheako Kaihoko

Samsung has unveiled its groundbreaking generative AI model, known as Samsung Gauss, at the annual Samsung AI Forum. This innovative model, named in tribute to mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, aims to leverage the power of AI to improve the lives of global consumers. Developed by Samsung Research, the Gauss model is initially being used to enhance employee productivity within the company, with plans to expand its application to various product functionalities in the future.

Comprised of three components – Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image – this versatile AI model has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of our daily lives. The Language component serves as a generative language model, boosting work efficiency by assisting with tasks such as email composition, document summarization, and translation. It also has the capability to enhance consumer experiences by enabling smarter device control, both on the cloud and on-device.

The Code component features a coding assistant called “code,” which streamlines in-house software development for companies. Developers can take advantage of an interactive interface that supports code description and test case generation, making the coding process more efficient and intuitive.

In the realm of visual content, the Image component of Samsung Gauss effortlessly generates and edits images. Its capabilities include style changes, additions, and the conversion of low-resolution images to high-resolution, allowing for seamless and versatile visual content manipulation.

Privacy and security are of utmost importance to Samsung. The company emphasizes that these models can be used on-device, ensuring the protection of consumers’ private information. In addition, Samsung has established an AI Red Team, dedicated to thoroughly examining security and privacy issues throughout the AI implementation process.

With Samsung Gauss, the boundaries of AI are being pushed further, promising to enhance consumer experiences and revolutionize the way we interact with technology.

FAQ

What is Samsung Gauss?

Samsung Gauss is a generative AI model developed by Samsung Research. It is designed to enhance consumer experiences and improve productivity in various domains.

What are the components of Samsung Gauss?

Samsung Gauss consists of three components – Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image.

How does the Language component of Samsung Gauss work?

The Language component acts as a generative language model, assisting with tasks such as email composition, document summarization, and translation. It also enables smarter device control for enhanced consumer experiences.

What is the Code component of Samsung Gauss?

The Code component features a coding assistant called “code” that streamlines software development for companies. It offers an interactive interface for code description and test case generation.

What does the Image component of Samsung Gauss do?

The Image component effortlessly generates and edits images, allowing for style changes, additions, and the conversion of low-resolution images to high-resolution.

How does Samsung ensure privacy and security with Samsung Gauss?

Samsung emphasizes the use of on-device applications to protect consumers’ private information. The company also has an AI Red Team dedicated to addressing privacy and security concerns throughout the AI implementation process.