Te Pouaka TeihanaTākaro: He Whakaaturanga Mata Tuarua mo PS5

Kei te rapu huarahi hou hei whakarei ake i to wheako petipeti PlayStation 5? Kaua e titiro atu ki te Paerewa PlayStation. Ko tenei taputapu auaha kua tere hei taonga mo nga kaiwhaiwhai PlayStation, e tuku ana i te otinga mata tuarua e taea ai e koe te takaro i o keemu tino pai mai i te whakamarie o to sofa, moenga ranei.

Ahakoa he ngawari te tauhohenga tuatahi ki te Paerewa TeihanaTākaro, na te iti o nga reanga o nga kararehe i hanga he pukuriri i waenga i nga kaakaro, me te hiahia o te katoa ki te eke ki tetahi. Ko ta maatau arotake o te taputapu he tohu 8/10 totoka, e whakaatu ana i tona whaihua hei hoa mata tuarua mo te PS5. Heoi, me mahara ko te kore o te Nihokikorangi me te kaitirotiro ipurangi ka whakawhāitihia ana mahi ki waho o te kainga.

Engari kaua e mataku, na te mea kua whakapumautia e Sony ka hoki mai ano te PlayStation Portal ki te UK timata mai i te Whiringa-a-rangi 22. Na tenei korero i awhina i te hunga e tatari ana ki te waatea. Mo nga whakahoutanga mo te waatea o nga kararehe, me whai i a @IGNUKDeals i runga i Twitter.

Na, he aha te Putanga PlayStation me pehea te whakarei ake i to wheako petipeti? Ko te utu mo te £199.99 RRP, ko te PlayStation Portal he taputapu mata tuarua mo te PS5. Ka taea e koe te haere tonu i to waahi petipeti ahakoa kei te whakamahia te TV e tetahi atu. Ahakoa kei te noho koe i runga i te sofa, kei te whakaroa ranei koe i runga i te moenga, ma tenei taputapu kiato me te kawe e whakarite kia kore koe e ngaro i o haerenga petipeti.

I te wa e tata mai ana te wa hararei, kua puta te PlayStation Portal hei whiringa rongonui mo te hunga kua whakapau moni ki te PS5. Ko te whai kiko me te ngawari ka waiho hei waahanga hoa pai mo to papatohu hou kanapa. Hopukia tetahi inaianei ki te whakanui ake i to ngahau petipeti i tenei wa hararei.

