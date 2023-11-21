Ka taapirihia e Sony te keemu tautohetohe ki te Putumōhio PlayStation Plus

I tata nei a Sony ki te whakahee mo nga taitara kore i taapiri atu ki tana ratonga PlayStation Plus i nga marama kua hipa. Heoi, te ahua nei kua kaha te kamupene ki te whakauru i te keemu tino tautohetohe, Te Ariki o nga Mowhiti: Gollum, i roto i tana raarangi mo te 2023.

Ko te whakatau kua whakaohooho i nga tauhohenga i waenga i nga kaitakaro. Ahakoa e pouri ana etahi ki te taapiri, ko etahi ka kite i te katakata i roto i te whiringa tautohetohe. I tukuna i etahi marama kua pahure ake nei i te marama o Haratua, Ko te Ariki o nga Mowhiti: Ko Gollum i rahua ki te whakamihi i nga kaitakaro me ana miihana kore, nga tirohanga whakahihiri, me nga mahi whakaari. Kaore i te miharo, kei te pupuri i te reanga "te nuinga kino" i runga i te Steam.

Ko nga whakahē e karapoti ana i te keemu i tino kaha, tae noa ki tana kaiwhakawhanake, a Daedalic Entertainment, i kaha ki te tuku korero e mihi ana mo nga hapa. I muri tata mai i te tukunga o te keemu, ka tutakina te taiwhanga whanaketanga me te whakatau ki te aro ki te whakaputa.

Na te whakataetae 2023 Game of the Year e whakamahana ana i te waahi petipeti, The Lord of the Rings: Ko Gollum te kore e whiwhi tohu. Ko te koretake o te mahi me te manaaki kino ka waiho hei taapiri koretake ki te raarangi PlayStation Plus.

I roto i nga korero e pa ana, ka taea e nga kaitakaro te titiro whakamua ki tetahi keemu morearea e haere ake nei e kiia nei ko Lord of the Rings: Tales of the Shire. Ko te whakakotahi i nga huānga mai i nga taitara rongonui penei i te Stardew Valley me te ao rongonui o Middle-earth, ko te tumanako ka tukuna tenei keemu i te tau 2024. Ko te tumanako, ka tukuna he wheako harikoa me te ngahau mo nga kaiwhaiwhai o te kaporeihana Lord of the Rings.

Pātai Auau

1. He aha te whakatauranga o The Lord of the Rings: Gollum?

Ko te Ariki o nga Mowhiti: Ko Gollum i tenei wa he tohu "te nuinga kino" i runga i te Steam.

2. He tautohetohe mo te tukunga o The Lord of the Rings: Gollum?

Ae, i whakahēhia te keemu mo ana miihana kore whakaaro, he taiao ngawari, he whakairoiro ngoikore, me te mahi whakaari. Ko te kaiwhakawhanake, ko Daedalic Entertainment, i tukuna he mihi mo nga hapa o te keemu.

3. He aha nga mea e tumanakohia ana e nga kaiwaiata mai i a Lord of the Rings: Tales of the Shire?

Lord of the Rings: Tales of the Shire he keemu whakahiato e haere ake nei e whakakotahi ana i nga huānga o Stardew Valley me te ao Waenganui. Kua whakaritea kia tukuna i te 2024, ka whakawhiwhia ki nga kaiwhaiwhai he wheako petipeti ahurei.