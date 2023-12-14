Kei te rapu piringa nga Amelika ki Kanata, engari ka anga ki nga wero mo te Tiaki Hauora me te Whare

While Canada may seem like an ideal destination for Americans seeking refuge from polarized politics and gun violence, the reality is far from perfect. According to immigration data, approximately 79,000 Americans applied to become permanent residents in Canada between 2015 and 2023.

For Mahlena-Rae Johnson, a Black woman who relocated to Canada from Los Angeles, the decision to move was driven by a desire for a politically progressive and secure environment to raise her children. However, Johnson quickly discovered that Canada was not the utopia she envisioned. Although she appreciated the country’s superior schooling system and universal healthcare, she also faced challenges.

One major concern that Johnson and other Americans who moved to Canada experienced was the lengthy waitlists for medical care. Due to the pandemic, non-emergency procedures were postponed, leading to a backlog of patients awaiting treatment. Johnson herself witnessed the frustrations of the healthcare system, as her own mother had been on a waitlist for a hip replacement for 18 months.

Furthermore, the high cost of housing in Canada proved to be another obstacle for American immigrants. The soaring housing prices made it difficult for newcomers to find affordable homes, putting a strain on their finances.

Despite these challenges, some immigrants still find relief in Canada compared to the violence they encountered in the United States. While the political landscape may not be perfect, they feel safer and more secure in their communities.

In conclusion, while Canada may offer attractive qualities such as universal healthcare and a more politically progressive environment, it is important for potential immigrants to be aware of the challenges they may face, including lengthy healthcare waitlists and expensive housing markets. Moving to another country is a significant decision that should be thoroughly researched and considered.