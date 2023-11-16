Rara utu 3 ka anga ki nga wero engari ka whakarite akoranga mo te marama kei te heke mai

Payday 3, the highly anticipated co-op shooter from Starbreeze, has experienced a bumpy start since its launch. Server issues and a lack of communication resulted in a rocky release, causing disappointment among fans. However, despite these setbacks, Payday 3 managed to attract an impressive 3.1 million players in its initial weeks, partly due to its availability on Xbox Game Pass.

Despite the initial surge in player numbers, there has been a decline in Payday 3’s popularity. Surprisingly, more gamers are currently playing the 10-year-old Payday 2 on Steam than its successor. This raises questions about the long-term success and sustainability of Payday 3.

Although Payday 3’s launch may not have met management expectations, it managed to recoup its investment within two weeks of release, according to Embracer Group, the game’s publisher. However, the company anticipates that ongoing contributions from Payday 3 will be lower than anticipated, largely due to the negative impact of the game’s troubled launch on player engagement and sales.

In spite of the challenges, Starbreeze remains optimistic about the future of Payday 3. CEO Tobias Sjögren expressed pride in the team’s achievements and highlighted the strong interest and initial sales the game generated. Sjögren acknowledged the need for extensive analysis, investigation, and action to address the issues and restore confidence among players.

Looking ahead, Payday 3 aims to deliver maximum value to players through a games-as-a-service model. The game has transitioned into its live service phase, with a focus on frequent delivery of new features, content, and improvements. In November, players can expect two new free heists, along with new animations, weapons, skins, and other enhancements. The development team has already begun working on DLCs for next year, with plans for even more exciting releases.

Additionally, Starbreeze has revealed that the team responsible for Payday 3’s base game has started working on a new cooperative multiplayer game called Project Baxter. While details are scarce, it is teased to be based on an iconic brand and set in a completely fresh environment, showcasing Starbreeze’s proficiency in cooperative multiplayer experiences and storytelling.

Payday 3 undoubtedly faces challenges, but with a committed development team and a clear vision for the game’s future, it is poised to overcome these hurdles and provide an engaging and rewarding experience for its loyal fanbase.

