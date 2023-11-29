Maharahara ki te tukinga rongonui i waenga i a Cavan me Meath i te whiringa toa whutupaoro katoa-Ireland i te tau 1952

In the historic book, Chasing Sam Maguire: The All-Ireland Football Championship 1928-1977, authors Colm Keys and Dermot Reilly shed light on a captivating story that will captivate football enthusiasts, particularly those in Cavan.

During the 1952 All-Ireland football final, a legendary clash took place between two sets of brothers – the Maguires. Originally from Cornafean in Cavan, the Maguire family had relocated just outside Oldcastle, across the Meath border, some years earlier.

The elder brothers, Des and Liam, decided to switch clubs but remained loyal to their home county. However, the younger brother, Brendan, who was still a student at Gormanston College on the Meath side, had a different choice to make. Despite being eligible to play as a minor for either county, Brendan opted to declare for his county of residence – Meath.

This decision set the stage for an epic showdown, pitting brother against brother, as Cavan and Meath faced off in the All-Ireland football final. It was a match filled with tension, as family loyalties clashed on the field. The story of the Maguire brothers became a symbol of the intense rivalry and dedication found in the All-Ireland Football Championship.

