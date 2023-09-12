Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

News

Me pehea te Whakatika i te NameDrop kaore i te mahi i runga i te iPhone

ByKapariera Botha

Sep 12, 2023
The NameDrop feature on iPhone is a convenient way to share contact information with fellow iPhone users via AirDrop. However, some users have been experiencing issues with NameDrop not working. Although the exact reason behind this problem is unclear, there are several fixes you can try.

Firstly, check if your iPhone supports the NameDrop feature. NameDrop only works on selected iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 17. If you have an iPhone X or a previous model, it will not support iOS 17 and therefore, NameDrop will not work on your device. Additionally, both your iPhone and the recipient’s iPhone need to have iOS 17 installed for NameDrop to function properly.

Another common reason for NameDrop not working is using the NameDrop gesture incorrectly. To use this feature, you need to bring the upper sections of two iPhones in close proximity. Make sure the upper sections of both iPhones touch each other or place them together.

If you have accidentally disabled the “Bringing Devices Together” setting, it can also cause NameDrop to malfunction. To check this, go to the Settings app, open General, and tap on AirDrop settings. Ensure that the “Bringing Devices Together” toggle is turned on.

Issues with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity can also affect the NameDrop feature. Try toggling off and on Bluetooth and WiFi on both iPhones to see if it resolves the problem.

By default, AirDrop visibility is set to “Contacts” on iPhones. However, since NameDrop is used to share contact details with iPhone users who are not in your contacts, you need to set AirDrop visibility to “Everyone” for NameDrop to work correctly. This can be done in the AirDrop settings.

Sometimes, a simple restart can fix minor bugs or software issues. Try restarting your iPhone to see if it resolves the NameDrop not working problem.

If none of the above solutions work, resetting the network settings on your iPhone and the other person’s iPhone might help. However, keep in mind that resetting the network settings will remove saved WiFi networks and previously added Bluetooth devices.

Overall, if you are experiencing issues with NameDrop not working on your iPhone, try these fixes to resolve the problem and enjoy the convenience of contact sharing via AirDrop.

