Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

News

whakarāpopototanga:

ByKapariera Botha

Sep 12, 2023
whakarāpopototanga:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Nga wehewehe:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

Rauemi:
– [source name]
– [source name]

By Kapariera Botha

Post mōhiohio

News

Ko te Whakamuri ki te NBA 2K24: Tuarua-Kino-Whakataua Te Keemu Steam I Nga Wa Katoa

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

I hurahia a Itel S23+: He Waea Matapihi Matapihi Kopikopiko Hou

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Nga Painga o nga Whakapiri Maori mo te Maramatanga o te Hinengaro

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

News

whakarāpopototanga:

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Taatari Arotau o nga Raraunga scRNA-Seq ki te Whakaora i nga Momo Pūtau Ngaro me te Whakaaturanga Ira

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Ko te Whakamuri ki te NBA 2K24: Tuarua-Kino-Whakataua Te Keemu Steam I Nga Wa Katoa

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

I hurahia a Itel S23+: He Waea Matapihi Matapihi Kopikopiko Hou

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments