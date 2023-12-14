Ka Whakakitea e Intel nga Tiwhikete Whakatupuranga Panuku mo nga Pūmanawa AI, Pona, me nga Tūmau

Intel, a leading technology company, has recently announced the launch of its new computer chips, showcasing their commitment to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), laptop performance, and server capabilities. One of the standout features is the Gaudi3 chip, specifically designed for generative AI software. Set to debut next year, Gaudi3 will pose direct competition to rival offerings from Nvidia and AMD, both industry leaders in AI computing.

Traditionally, Nvidia GPUs have been the preferred choice for running AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This dominance has fueled substantial growth in Nvidia’s stock, while Intel has played catch-up. To challenge Nvidia’s stronghold, companies like AMD and now Intel have introduced their own chips tailored to attract AI companies away from the current market leader.

Gaudi3 will be in direct competition with Nvidia’s H100, a popular choice among companies that require massive computing power for AI applications. Intel’s chip will also face competition from AMD’s upcoming MI300X chip, expected to be available to customers in 2024. While Intel provided limited details about Gaudi3, the unveiling event in New York highlighted the company’s determination to focus on AI applications in the coming years.

Parallel to this announcement, Intel also introduced the Core Ultra chips for Windows laptops and PCs, as well as the fifth generation of Xeon server chips. These chips incorporate specialized AI parts known as NPUs, enabling faster execution of AI programs. This move is indicative of a broader trend among processor manufacturers, including key competitors like AMD and Qualcomm, as they gear their product lines to align with the rising demand for AI models.

The Core Ultra chips, although not as powerful as Nvidia’s GPUs for running complex AI models, excel in handling smaller tasks. For instance, Intel highlighted the efficiency of its chips in processing Zoom’s background-blurring feature. The Core Ultra chips leverage Intel’s 7-nanometer process, which significantly enhances power efficiency compared to earlier iterations. Additionally, the new chips boast improved gaming capabilities and graphics performance, resulting in faster processing speeds for software like Adobe Premier.

Finally, Intel’s fifth generation Xeon processors are set to power servers in large organizations and cloud companies. These processors, commonly paired with Nvidia GPUs, are used for training and deploying generative AI. With a focus on inferencing, the Xeon processors optimize power consumption during AI model deployment, offering an energy-efficient solution.

As Intel introduces these cutting-edge chips, the competition in the AI computing space is set to intensify, benefiting consumers with a wider range of options for their computing needs.