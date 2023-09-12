Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

News

Te Kiteatanga o Kometa Nishimura: He Takahanga Tiretiera onge

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Te Kiteatanga o Kometa Nishimura: He Takahanga Tiretiera onge

A newly discovered green comet named Nishimura is currently passing by Earth, making it visible for the first time in over four centuries. Discovered by amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 11, the comet was named after him. Nishimura captured images of the comet using a Canon digital camera and telephoto lens, allowing astronomers to study this fascinating celestial body.

Comets are remnants of the debris left over from the formation of our solar system. Typically, comets stay far away from the sun and remain frozen, making them impossible to observe. However, occasionally, a comet will move closer to the sun. As the heat from the sun evaporates the icy material, the dirt and dust within the comet become free, creating the comet’s tail, which can be seen from Earth.

Nishimura’s discovery is particularly noteworthy in the age of automated telescopes. Amateur astronomers like Nishimura face increased difficulty in making new discoveries due to the efficiency of automated systems. However, Nishimura’s persistence and dedication paid off as he discovered the comet before any automated systems in space detected it.

If you are interested in viewing Comet Nishimura, it is currently only visible from the northern hemisphere. To catch a glimpse, wake up before sunrise and look towards the eastern horizon. The best time to see the comet is on Tuesday morning when it is closest to Earth. After September 17, it will be closest to the sun, and then it will be visible from the southern hemisphere. Locate the constellation Leo and use binoculars or a small telescope for a better view.

Comet Nishimura offers a rare opportunity for sky-gazers to witness a celestial event that only occurs once every few centuries. Take advantage of this unique experience to observe the beauty and mystery of our universe.

Rauemi:

– NPR

– NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post mōhiohio

News

"Ko te Tohu Paetahi o mua, ko Matty J, ka noho hei Apiha Whakapakari Tumuaki mo te Atawhai"

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Warbits+: Whakatuwherahia nga Waitohu-Up Beta Inaianei kei te ora mo te Waea Pukoro me te PC

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Te Whakamaharatanga mo te Tukunga iho o 9/11: Whakahonoretia te hunga kua ngaro me te maumahara ki nga aitua

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

hangarau

Nga Waehere Whakaoranga Ahi Koreutu: Me pehea te Hokona me te Whakamahi i a raatau mo nga utu

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
News

Te Kiteatanga o Kometa Nishimura: He Takahanga Tiretiera onge

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

"Ko te Tohu Paetahi o mua, ko Matty J, ka noho hei Apiha Whakapakari Tumuaki mo te Atawhai"

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko nga taputapu Hiko Hou mo te Telescope reo irirangi nui rawa atu o te ao he marie ake i te waea pūkoro i runga i te marama

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments