Ka whakaatu a Google Meet i te aratau On-the-Go mo nga hui pūkoro kua arotau

Google Meet has introduced a new On-the-Go mode aimed at providing users with an optimized meeting experience while using the platform on their mobile devices. The mode is designed to detect when users are in motion, such as walking, riding public transportation, or even in a car, and prompt them to enable the feature. If no action is taken, a brief countdown will activate the mode automatically.

In this new mode, users will find big, easy-to-press buttons for muting and unmuting, raising their hand, selecting their audio device or source, and ending the call. These buttons will be conveniently located in the bottom half of the screen. Above that, users will have access to meeting details, including the number of participants and the active speaker.

To save bandwidth, video will be turned off in On-the-Go mode. However, users will still have the option to “Show presentation” and view it in fullscreen. The mode also supports breakout rooms, allowing participants to have focused discussions in smaller groups.

Users will have the option to turn off On-the-Go mode at any time, and it can also be deactivated from the app’s Meeting settings. Additionally, if the mode is not automatically enabled, users can manually activate it from the More controls menu.

This new feature is currently being rolled out and will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts. Android users can already access it, both through Gmail and the standalone Google Meet app.

FAQ:

Q: What is On-the-Go mode in Google Meet?

A: On-the-Go mode is a new feature introduced by Google Meet that offers an optimized meeting experience for mobile users who are in motion, such as walking, riding public transportation, or in a car.

Q: How does On-the-Go mode work?

A: On-the-Go mode is activated automatically when the app detects that the user is in motion. It offers simplified controls, turns off video to save bandwidth, and provides convenient access to meeting details.

Q: Can I disable On-the-Go mode?

A: Yes, users have the option to turn off On-the-Go mode at any time. It can be disabled from the app’s settings or manually deactivated from the More controls menu.