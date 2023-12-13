Ko te Keemu Whakawhiti Nintendo Hou "Suika Mania" Ma nga Kaitakaro e Whakatipu Hua Nui

Nintendo Switch Online members are in for a treat with the release of the exciting new game, Suika Mania. Available for free download from December 14 to December 20, this game allows players to create big fruit and grow even bigger watermelons.

In Suika Mania, players must combine two small fruits to change their type and size, aiming to create colossal watermelons. However, timing is crucial, as if the player is too slow, the fruit box will overflow and the game will be over.

What sets Suika Mania apart is that if players decide to purchase the game during or after the trial period, they can keep all their save data. This ensures that players can continue their progress without any worries.

Furthermore, Nintendo Switch Online members have the opportunity to earn 100 Platinum Points by completing a mission within Suika Mania. These points can be redeemed for exciting rewards and discounts on future purchases.

Nintendo Switch Online offers a range of benefits for its members, such as access to exclusive games trials and other perks. If you haven’t tried Nintendo Switch Online yet, you can learn more about it on the official site or from the HOME Menu on your Nintendo Switch system. You can even start with a 7-day trial membership to experience all the features.

Don’t miss out on the chance to grow enormous fruits in Suika Mania. Get your Nintendo Switch Online membership now and dive into this exciting new game. Happy fruit growing!

©︎Aladdin X Inc.