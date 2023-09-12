Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

News

I2C-USB-Hub: Te whakahaere i nga taputapu USB i Mamao

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 12, 2023
I2C-USB-Hub: Te whakahaere i nga taputapu USB i Mamao

Summary: The I2C-USB-Hub is a device created by [Jim Heaney] that allows for remote control of USB gadgets. By utilizing a MT9700 P-MOSFET load switch for each port, the hub enables users to cut the power to individual devices remotely. The device applies an 8-bit PCA9557PW I2C I/O chip, which allows for easy control of each port by sending the appropriate bit sequence over the wire. [Jim] plans on creating an Arduino library to simplify the process further. Additionally, the I2C-USB-Hub utilizes the remaining pins on the chip to control the LED indicator lights and adjust the current limit on the MT9700.

Advancements in technology have provided users with the flexibility of remotely controlling various devices. One example is the I2C-USB-Hub, a creation by [Jim Heaney]. Unlike traditional USB hubs with manual switches, the I2C-USB-Hub adds the convenience of remote control to your standard USB 2.0 hub circuit. By incorporating a MT9700 P-MOSFET load switch for each port, the device allows for power control of individual USB gadgets from a distance.

Key to this device’s functionality is the PCA9557PW I2C I/O chip. This chip enables easy control of each port by merely sending the correct bit sequence through the wire. To enhance user experience, [Jim] has plans to develop an Arduino library that simplifies the process of flipping the digital switches.

The I2C-USB-Hub goes beyond power control for USB gadgets. With its 8-bit chip, [Jim] has taken advantage of the additional pins to add new features. One pin is dedicated to serving as a master control for LED indicator lights on the PCB, while another allows adjustment of the current limit on the MT9700 between 500 mA and 1 A.

In conclusion, while modified off-the-shelf USB hubs can achieve similar results, the I2C-USB-Hub offers the convenience of remote control for USB gadgets. This project showcases the potential of utilizing hardware to enhance user experience and provides a platform for future advancements in this area.

Rauemi:
– [Source Article Title], Link
– [Jim Heaney’s Project Page], Link

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

News

Godot Launches Godot Development Fund to Support Open-Source Game Development

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Anaru
News

Nga Whakahoutanga Hou me te Hihiko mai i te huihuinga "Wonderlust" a Apple

Sep 13, 2023 Kapariera Botha
News

Ko te iPhone 15 me te iPhone 15 Pro: He Wehenga o nga ahuatanga hou

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kua ngaro koe

News

Godot Launches Godot Development Fund to Support Open-Source Game Development

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ka kitea e te Maatauranga nga Mahinga Pouri E rite tonu ana nga Mahinga Halo e karapoti ana i nga Quasars puta noa i te hitori o te Ao

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Nga Whakahoutanga Hou me te Hihiko mai i te huihuinga "Wonderlust" a Apple

Sep 13, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
News

Ko te iPhone 15 me te iPhone 15 Pro: He Wehenga o nga ahuatanga hou

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments