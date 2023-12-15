Neke atu i te 16 miriona nga kaitakaro me te tatau i te paea mate

In an exciting partnership between Kojima Productions and A24, it has been revealed that Death Stranding has connected with over 16 million players, spanning across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. This impressive number includes both units sold and players who engaged with the title through subscription services like Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. It is worth noting that the PC version of Death Stranding was generously available for free on the Epic Games Store, allowing every user to claim a copy between December 2022 and May 2023.

Previously, in July 2021, Jay Boor, the head of publishing, shared that Death Stranding had globally sold over 5 million copies. Unfortunately, without more recent data, it is challenging to ascertain the growth of the game’s audience since then. Nevertheless, the numbers still speak volumes about the game’s popularity.

Death Stranding, released in November 2019, marked the first project by Kojima Productions following Hideo Kojima’s departure from Konami. While direct comparisons to Kojima’s previous works at the Japanese publisher are challenging due to the lack of fresh data, let’s take a closer look at the sales of his renowned Metal Gear series.

Since its inception in 1987, the Metal Gear franchise has sold a staggering 60.2 million copies globally. Notably, the Metal Gear Solid (MGS) series dominates this figure, with over 38 million units sold as of March 2014.

While updated sales figures for the Metal Gear Solid games are not readily available, we do have some insights into five main entries in the series:

– Metal Gear Solid: Over 7 million copies (as of March 31, 2005)

– Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty: Over 7 million copies (as of March 31, 2005)

– Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater: Over 4 million copies (as of March 31, 2014)

– Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots: Over 6 million copies (as of May 2014)

– Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: Over 6 million copies (as of December 2015)

While it is safe to assume that Death Stranding has surpassed the sales of Metal Gear Solid 3, making a direct comparison with other MGS titles is challenging. The lack of updated sales figures is a key factor, and it’s important to note that the total sales of Death Stranding extend beyond the 5 million mark announced in 2021.

Currently, Kojima Productions is diligently working on the highly anticipated Death Stranding 2, a direct sequel to the original game featuring beloved characters portrayed by talented actors such as Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux. Additionally, the studio recently unveiled another intriguing project called OD, a collaboration with esteemed filmmaker Jordan Peele and Xbox Game Studios. While specific details regarding OD remain undisclosed, it is confirmed that the game will incorporate cloud gaming technology, promising an unforgettable gaming experience for players.

As Kojima Productions continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the future of Death Stranding and their upcoming projects holds immense promise, ensuring fans eagerly await their next groundbreaking creations.