Ko te whai a Power San Diego ki te Whakakapi i te SDG&E ki te Mana Tumatanui

In a bold move, Power San Diego has launched an initiative to gather more than 80,000 signatures in support of placing a measure on the 2024 ballot that would replace San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) with a public power entity. The campaign, funded by individual donations, seeks to create a power municipality that would benefit residents of San Diego.

One of the primary motivations behind this initiative is the reduction in electricity costs. Power San Diego asserts that if the measure passes, San Diegans would immediately experience a 20% reduction in their electricity bills. This claim is based on the belief that the current system is broken, with SDG&E having the highest rates in the country.

Scott Crider, SDG&E’s senior vice president of external and operations support, warns that placing the responsibility of electricity in the hands of a public power entity could result in a less reliable grid. He emphasizes that the current rates of SDG&E are necessary to invest in wildfire-resistant infrastructure.

However, Power San Diego counters that public power is not an unprecedented concept, citing cities like Sacramento that successfully operate under this model. They highlight their mission to not only lower rates but also increase the production of renewable energy, particularly solar power.

At the forefront of the movement is Maxwell Lyons, a UC San Diego student who is leading the charge for public power on campus. Lyons, who recently received a $400 electricity bill, is concerned about the rising costs and the environmental impact of fossil fuel reliance. He laments that owning a house powered by renewable energy seems out of reach in his lifetime.

SDG&E’s Crider asserts that nearly 60% of the utility’s power is already sourced from renewable energy resources. However, Power San Diego aims to see more local production of renewable energy rather than relying on transmission lines from out of town.

With both sides passionate about the future of San Diego’s power supply, the issue of public power sparks a debate that affects every resident in the city.