Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

News

Ka whakanui a Valve i te 20 tau o nga Pukete Kaiwhakamahi Tawhito a Steam me nga Tohu Motuhake

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Ka whakanui a Valve i te 20 tau o nga Pukete Kaiwhakamahi Tawhito a Steam me nga Tohu Motuhake

Valve, the creator of Steam, is commemorating the 20th anniversary of some of the platform’s oldest user accounts by awarding them special digital badges. These badges feature the original Steam color scheme and have triggered waves of nostalgia among players, according to IGN.

Steam, the largest digital PC gaming storefront globally, first opened its doors to players in September 2003. It quickly gained popularity, with one of its earliest draws being the game “Counter-Strike.” Remarkably, some of the early accounts that joined the platform are still active today, and users have been sharing memories of those early days.

Valve has continuously evolved Steam over the years, expanding its services and offerings. Recently, the company even ventured into hardware development with the announcement of the Steam Deck. This portable gaming device marks an exciting milestone in the platform’s journey.

In January, Steam achieved a significant milestone, with a record-breaking 10 million players engaged in gaming on the platform simultaneously. This reflects the platform’s enduring appeal and the ever-growing community of PC gamers who choose Steam as their preferred gaming destination.

Among the most popular games on Steam currently are Valve’s “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” which boasts nearly a million daily players, as well as “Dota 2,” “PUBG: Battlegrounds” by Tencent Holdings ADR, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” by Activision Blizzard Inc, “Lost Ark” by Amazon.com Inc, “FIFA 23” by Electronic Arts Inc, and “Apex Legends” by Respawn.

The special digital badges being awarded to the oldest Steam accounts serve as a reminder of the platform’s rich history and the lasting impact it has had on the gaming industry.

Image credit: Casimiro PT on Shutterstock.

Rauemi:
– IGN
– Taparima

By Mampho Brescia

Post mōhiohio

News

Tikina Nga ua marara ki Louisville i tenei po

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Ka Whakamanahia e Apple te iPhone Hou ka Whakakapia te Tauranga Whakaaetanga Whaimana

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
News

Ko nga Waipuke 100-Tau e Matapaetia ana mo nga Hapori Takutai i te mutunga o te rau tau

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

hangarau

Te Roopu Pheu Thai Ka Whakawhanakehia he Pukoro Mamati mo te Whakatairanga Ohaoha

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
News

Tikina Nga ua marara ki Louisville i tenei po

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te tirotiro i te oranga kua matekai i te ra i runga i te whenua me te rapu oranga tangata ke

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

Ko te iPhone 15 Pro me te Pro Max: He Wa Hou mo te Taakaro Pukoro

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments