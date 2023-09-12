Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Ko te Whakakotahitanga Waiata YouTube Kei te Haere Mai ki HomePod: Mana Siri me te Whakawhiti Tika

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 12, 2023
Ko te Whakakotahitanga Waiata YouTube Kei te Haere Mai ki HomePod: Mana Siri me te Whakawhiti Tika

YouTube Music could soon become compatible with Apple’s HomePod, offering users the ability to stream music directly from the platform and control it using Siri. This new addition to the list of supported services was discovered by tech enthusiast @aaronp613, who found a Home glyph and a URL for “ytm_connect_with_homepod” within the YouTube Music app’s code. Although this discovery is only a small hint, it suggests that the feature is currently being developed.

Unlike Apple’s built-in services, the integration of third-party music streaming platforms like Pandora and potentially YouTube Music must be set up from within the respective app. Once added, these services appear as media options in Apple’s Home app, accessible from a user’s account settings. Users can then select their preferred service as the default, enabling Siri to execute commands using that particular platform instead of Apple Music.

However, Siri still has the capability to play audio from non-default sources upon command. For instance, even if the default is set to Apple Music, users can simply say, “Siri, play my sleep playlist on YouTube Music,” and Siri will comply. This flexibility allows users to enjoy a seamless and personalized music streaming experience with a wide range of options.

With these potential enhancements, HomePod users will benefit from a wider selection of music services and can seamlessly access their favorite content using Siri voice commands. This expanded compatibility represents Apple’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of HomePod and offering users greater flexibility in their audio streaming choices.

Rauemi:
– [Article Title: Article Source]
– [Article Title: Article Source]

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

US Stock Futures Tohetohe i te wa e tatari ana nga Kaihokohoko ki te Takahanga Apple me nga Raraunga Ohaoha

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
hangarau

Ko te Kaupapa Noho Huru Mamati Hou e Whakamana ana i nga Kaitoi i roto i te Web3 Ecosystem

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
hangarau

Ka Whakarewahia e Apple te iPhone 15 i hangaia e Inia i te ra tuatahi o te hokonga o te ao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

hangarau

US Stock Futures Tohetohe i te wa e tatari ana nga Kaihokohoko ki te Takahanga Apple me nga Raraunga Ohaoha

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

Ko te Kaupapa Noho Huru Mamati Hou e Whakamana ana i nga Kaitoi i roto i te Web3 Ecosystem

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

He aha te motuhēhēnga-rua? He Paparanga Atu mo te Tiaki Pukete Online

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
hangarau

Ka Whakarewahia e Apple te iPhone 15 i hangaia e Inia i te ra tuatahi o te hokonga o te ao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments