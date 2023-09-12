Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Ka Whakaatuhia e Square Enix nga ahuatanga hou mo te Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest Ko te Adventure of Dai

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Ka Whakaatuhia e Square Enix nga ahuatanga hou mo te Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest Ko te Adventure of Dai

Square Enix has revealed new details about the upcoming action RPG, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, releasing for the Nintendo Switch on September 28th. This game is based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army. In addition to the main story mode, Square Enix has announced two exciting features that will enhance the game’s replay value.

First, there is a post-game challenge mode where players can test their skills against stronger opponents and encounter “remixed” enemies and battles. This mode will provide an additional challenge for players who have completed the main story and are looking for more content.

The second feature is the Temple of Recollection, a dungeon run mode where players can strengthen their party’s skills and spells. In this mode, players will start at level 1 and have the opportunity to enhance their abilities as they progress through the temple.

If you’re interested in getting a physical copy of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, there is good news. Square Enix will be releasing a boxed version with full English support in Asia. Pre-orders are now available on sites like Playasia.

With these new features and the option for a physical release, fans of the Dragon Quest series and The Adventure of Dai will have even more reasons to look forward to this exciting game.

Rauemi:

– Nintendo Ora

- Enix Tapawha

By Mampho Brescia

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

No te Rangi No Tangata Ka Hurihia te rongonui i waenga o Starfield Hype

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
hangarau

He aha te tumanako mai i nga Maataki Hou a Apple: Rangatū 9 me te Ultra 2

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
hangarau

Devil Engine: Whakaotia te Ra Whakaputa Whakaputa I Roa ki Noema 9

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

News

Ko nga Whakaahua Tutei e whakaatu ana i te Hoahoa Kaarai Motuka Hiko a Xiaomi, Kei te anga whakamua ki te 2024 Whakaputa Papatipu

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

No te Rangi No Tangata Ka Hurihia te rongonui i waenga o Starfield Hype

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
hangarau

He aha te tumanako mai i nga Maataki Hou a Apple: Rangatū 9 me te Ultra 2

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

I kii a Apple ki te tuku ki te 8GB RAM mo nga tauira iPhone 15 Pro

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments