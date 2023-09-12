Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Te Hononga Hou i waenga i te Whare Wananga o Limerick me Dell Technologies ki te Whakanuia te Rangahau Matepukupuku

ByKapariera Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Te Hononga Hou i waenga i te Whare Wananga o Limerick me Dell Technologies ki te Whakanuia te Rangahau Matepukupuku

A new partnership between the University of Limerick and Dell Technologies is set to revolutionize cancer research and diagnostics using technology-driven solutions. The collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of the University of Limerick’s Digital Cancer Research Centre, specifically in the field of oncology.

The key aspect of this partnership is the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) platform by Dell, specifically designed for the Digital Cancer Research Centre. This platform will enable clinicians to provide more effective care to patients with B-cell lymphoma by improving diagnosis times and enhancing treatment options. Additionally, it will facilitate predictive and diagnostic research, allowing researchers to create a virtual representation, or “digital twin,” of patients. This will provide valuable insights into treatment strategies and aid in the development of personalized therapies.

Researchers at the Digital Cancer Research Centre are currently focused on investigating the role of collagen in tumor progression and spreading throughout the body. By identifying ways to block collagen, they hope to find new approaches for treating tumors before they metastasize.

Professor Paul Murray, Director of the Digital Cancer Research Centre’s Digital Pathology Unit, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership, highlighting the potential to advance understanding of cancer development and improve patient care. Catherine Doyle, Managing Director of Dell Technologies Ireland, emphasized the significance of the AI-driven platform in delivering precision treatments and taking clinical research to new heights.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the fight against cancer, with the potential to make a profound impact on countless lives. It showcases the power of collaboration between academia and technology companies to drive innovation in healthcare.

Sources: The University of Limerick, Dell Technologies

By Kapariera Botha

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Kua Whakaritea a Apple ki te Wetewete i te iPhone 15 me te Whakapai ake me te Utu USB-C

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
hangarau

Nga Tikanga Hangarau Hou: He Whakarāpopototanga o te Poto Mamati

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
hangarau

Ko te Akoranga Hou e whakaatu ana i nga hua o te korikori tinana mo te hauora hinengaro

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

hangarau

Kua Whakaritea a Apple ki te Wetewete i te iPhone 15 me te Whakapai ake me te Utu USB-C

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
hangarau

Nga Tikanga Hangarau Hou: He Whakarāpopototanga o te Poto Mamati

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

Ko te Akoranga Hou e whakaatu ana i nga hua o te korikori tinana mo te hauora hinengaro

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
News

Kitea Hou: Nga Tohu o te Ora i runga Exoplanet 120 Tau Maama-marama

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments