Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Te Ra Whakarewatanga a Parao Pakanga Katoa me nga Taipitopito Kua Whakaatuhia

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 12, 2023
Te Ra Whakarewatanga a Parao Pakanga Katoa me nga Taipitopito Kua Whakaatuhia

Sega has recently announced the launch date for their highly anticipated game, Total War Pharaoh. The game will be available as a digital download on 11th October, with a limited run physical edition releasing in Europe on 23rd October.

Total War Pharaoh, developed by Creative Assembly’s Total War: Troy studio, takes players back to the dying days of the Bronze Age. The game focuses on the fierce battles between Egyptians, Hittites, and the enigmatic Sea Peoples.

Described as a more considered and understated addition to the Total War series, Total War Pharaoh provides a straight shot of Ancient Egyptian history. While some creative liberties are taken where historical data is lacking, the game promises to satisfy players’ thirst for historical accuracy.

Players who pre-order the game will have the added benefit of an early access weekend from Friday 29th September to Monday 2nd October. Additionally, pre-orders come with extra cosmetic packs and other bonuses.

For those who enjoy tangible extras, the physical edition of Total War Pharaoh will include a physical map, adding a sense of immersion to the gaming experience.

Overall, Total War Pharaoh is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the Total War franchise. With its focus on the ancient world and its engaging historical gameplay, the game is sure to captivate strategy enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

Rauemi:
– Sega announces launch date for Total War Pharaoh
– Total War: Pharaoh delivers straight shot of Ancient Egyptian history

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Te whakauru i te Revolutionary iPhone 15 Pro me Pro Max

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
hangarau

Ka Kati Raro nga Raarangi i te Haamatatanga o te Takahanga a Apple me nga Raraunga Pikihanga

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
hangarau

Ka whakahau nga Kai-whakahaere Wīwī ki a Apple kia whakamutua te hokonga o te iPhone 12 mo te nui o te irirangi

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

News

Whakapai ake ki te Pika Kaha 6a me te 5G mo te Utu Karekau

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Te Keemu Android pai me nga Whakaaetanga Taupānga i runga i te Google Play

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
News

Te whiriwhiri i waenga i a Apple AirPods Pro 2 me Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

Te whakauru i te Revolutionary iPhone 15 Pro me Pro Max

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments