Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Ko te Mokowā Hou RPG Starfield he ahua rongonui a Sam Coe

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 11, 2023
Ko te Mokowā Hou RPG Starfield he ahua rongonui a Sam Coe

Sam Coe, the bisexual companion character in Bethesda’s spacefaring RPG Starfield, has quickly become a favorite among players. Portrayed by voice actor Elias Toufexis, Sam Coe stands out with his gruff cowboy vibe and distinctive voice. Toufexis, known for his roles as Adam Jensen in the Deus Ex games and L’ak on Star Trek: Discovery, brought his creative input to the development of Sam Coe, making him a well-rounded and relatable character. Despite facing backlash from some conservative gamers, Toufexis proudly portrayed Sam Coe as bisexual, emphasizing the importance of diversity and representation in games. The character’s romantic options are open to players of any gender. Toufexis also revealed that he adored Sam Coe from the beginning, as the character had many similarities to himself.

Toufexis also shared his thoughts on the potential impact of AI in the voice acting industry. While he believes that AI cannot fully replace real actors, he acknowledges that it could take away certain roles and job opportunities. With his distinctive voice and iconic performances like Sam Coe, Toufexis feels that big roles are likely to remain safe from AI replication. However, he emphasizes the importance of protecting actors’ livelihoods and standing up against the unauthorized use of their voices for profit or promotion. Overall, Toufexis remains optimistic that people will continue to appreciate and seek out the authenticity of real acting versus AI-generated voices.

Source: Article

**Definitions:**
– RPG: Taakaro takaro
– Companion character: A non-player character (NPC) who can join the player as a companion and often provides additional support or storyline in a game.
– Voice actor: A performer who lends their voice to characters in video games, animations, and other forms of media.
– Bisexual: Attracted to both males and females.
– Backlash: Negative or hostile reaction.
– Representation: The depiction or portrayal of a diverse range of individuals or groups in media, such as games, to reflect and include different identities and experiences.

Rauemi:
– [Article on Bethesda’s Starfield](example.com/source1)
– [Elias Toufexis’ Twitter](example.com/source2)

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Nintendo Whakawhiti 2 Rumor: Manawa o te Demo Mohoao Whakaatuhia nga Whakairoiro Pai ake me nga Wa Uta

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru
hangarau

Me Whakawhitiwhiti Mo Te Motu i runga i te Pauna Mamati, e kii ana te Kaiwhakahaere o te Peeke o Ingarangi

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
hangarau

Ko te Painga Tuatahi ka whiwhi i te Kaiwhakarato Hangarau Biometrics Infinite ID

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Neke atu i te kotahi tau te waka hou o Shepard Suborbital o Blue Origin

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te rangahau hou e kii ana ko te poka pango tata ki te whenua ka 150 tau marama te tawhiti atu.

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
News

Whakaarohia ano te 10,000 Whangahanga Whangai: Rangahau Hou mo nga Tatau Hipanga me te Hauora

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Tirotiro i te Kuwhatanga o Tomato: Mai i te mohoao ki te Whakamiharo

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments