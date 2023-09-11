Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Nga Utu Iti Katoa i runga i te Apple 15-inihi M2 MacBook Air me etahi atu

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 11, 2023
If you’re in the market for a new MacBook or iPad Pro, there are some great deals available right now. Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale for an all-time low price of $1,299, which is $200 off the usual price. This model comes with a 512GB storage capacity and features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple Silicon performance, and an 18-hour battery life. The savings also apply to the 256GB model, which is now available for $1,099.

For iPad Pro users, Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard is currently discounted to $209.99, down from $299. This keyboard is compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPads, including the M2 and M1 series, as well as the latest iPad Air. It offers an improved typing experience with backlit keys and a built-in trackpad. The keyboard connects to the iPad using Apple’s Smart Connector, eliminating the need for charging and Bluetooth connectivity.

If you’re looking for a portable charger, UGREEN has released a new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank. This power bank features a MagSafe coil and can deliver 7.5W charging speeds to iPhones and 15W speeds to Android devices. It also has two additional ports for charging other devices. The power bank is currently on sale for $48.99, down from $70.

These deals offer great savings on Apple’s latest devices and accessories, making it the perfect time to upgrade your technology. Don’t miss out on these discounts!

Rauemi:
– Source article: 9to5Toys (link not provided)
– Whakamaramatanga:
– MacBook Air: Apple’s line of lightweight and portable laptops
– Magic Keyboard: Apple’s keyboard accessory for iPad Pro
– MagSafe: Apple’s magnetic charging system
– Liquid Retina display: Apple’s display technology with high resolution and vibrant colors
– Apple Silicon: Apple’s custom-designed processors for Mac computers
– USB-C: A type of connector and cable commonly used for charging and data transfer
– Smart Connector: Apple’s proprietary connection technology for accessories
– Thunderbolt: A high-speed data and display connection standard
– USB-A: A type of connector and cable commonly used for charging and data transfer

By Robert Anaru

