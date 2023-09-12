Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Ko te tupuni S23 me te tupuni S22 i te US Ka whiwhi i te Mahuru Android Whakahou Haumarutanga

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 12, 2023
Ko te tupuni S23 me te tupuni S22 i te US Ka whiwhi i te Mahuru Android Whakahou Haumarutanga

Samsung has started rolling out the September Android security update for its Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series in the United States. The update addresses a total of 62 vulnerabilities, with the majority of them ranked as high in severity. Verizon subscribers with the 2023 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phone models were the first to receive the update, which has now become available for other major U.S. wireless providers.

Out of the 62 security patches, 19 were provided by Google, with 4 of them classified as critical and 19 as high. Samsung’s semiconductor division contributed with two low and two moderate patches. Samsung itself was responsible for 35 patches, addressing vulnerabilities in various applications and features including the Samsung Keyboard app, security settings, Dual Messenger, Samsung Knox AI, phone and messaging apps, and more.

The Galaxy S23 line is receiving the firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD of the update, while the Galaxy S22 series is getting version S90xBXXS6CWH6, which weighs in at 235MB. In Canada, owners of the mid-range Galaxy A52 on various mobile carriers are also receiving the September security patch with firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1.

It is important not to overlook these updates as they address vulnerabilities that could potentially allow unauthorized access to personal information. To install the update, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Source: SamMobile [source not provided]

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Ka mahi tahi a Apple me Samsung mo nga Paewhiri OLED i te raupapa iPhone 15

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
hangarau

Mahinga I runga i nga Whakaaturanga me te Kuwhatanga o te Papatono Kaore e Tatari ki te Ako

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
hangarau

Ka haina a Qualcomm ki a Apple mo nga maramara 5G tae noa ki te tau 2026

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

hangarau

Ka mahi tahi a Apple me Samsung mo nga Paewhiri OLED i te raupapa iPhone 15

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
hangarau

Mahinga I runga i nga Whakaaturanga me te Kuwhatanga o te Papatono Kaore e Tatari ki te Ako

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

Ka haina a Qualcomm ki a Apple mo nga maramara 5G tae noa ki te tau 2026

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

Te iPhone 15 Hou: He aha te tumanako mai i te Takahanga Wonderlust a Apple

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments