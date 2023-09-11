30XX: He Whakamoemiti Tika ki a Mega Man X

Capcom may have reduced its production of new games in the Mega Man franchise, but Battery Staple Games is keeping the spirit of the series alive with its latest release, 30XX. This roguelite game builds upon its predecessor, 20XX, offering an overall improvement and a worthy homage to the beloved Mega Man X.

The gameplay in 30XX follows the template of the classic Mega Man X series. Players run and gun through eight themed levels, each ending with a challenging boss fight. Along the way, they collect new weapons and abilities after defeating each boss. However, the unique twist in 30XX is that the levels are procedurally generated, providing a different experience with each run. There are also numerous upgrades available to help balance the odds. Players can choose between two playable characters, Ace and Nina, who mirror the iconic characters of Zero and X from the Mega Man X series.

One of the standout features of 30XX is its smooth and responsive controls. This level of precision is crucial in a game that heavily relies on skill and accuracy. Despite the fast-paced action, the game maintains consistent frame rates and movement tech that feels outstanding. Characters are agile and can navigate the precise obstacles with ease.

Throughout each stage, players can discover “Augs” that enhance their character’s abilities for the duration of the run. These Augs range from increasing damage output to providing shields that absorb damage. With approximately 240 Augs to discover, there is ample opportunity for players to experiment with different build varieties. Additionally, players can find “Cores,” which are armor pieces that grant new abilities, such as double jumps or short hovers. These become essential for surviving the later stages of the game.

When players inevitably lose a run, they return to the hub and can spend the currency called Memoria on permanent upgrades. These upgrades range from improving starting health and energy to gaining additional level choices after defeating a boss. This meta-progression system levels the playing field and adds another objective for players to strive for.

30XX introduces a new mode called Mega Mode, which offers a more traditional platforming experience. While the levels are still randomly generated, subsequent attempts after failing allow players to run through the same stage each time. This feature enables players to practice and learn level layouts, making it more friendly to those who prefer a less randomized experience.

In addition to the single-player experience, 30XX offers co-op mode for both couch and online multiplayer. While performance might take a slight hit, the joy of having an extra character to collect goodies and defeat bosses outweighs any minor setbacks. There is also a community mode where players can enjoy levels designed by fellow players, providing additional content and endless possibilities.