Whakamīharo Star Fox Arwing Recreation i Starfield

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 12, 2023
A new and highly impressive spaceship recreation has emerged in Bethesda’s space RPG Starfield. Inspired by the beloved Star Fox series, social media user ‘BuckyArt1701’ has designed a custom ship based on the iconic Arwing. The official Starfield social media account even shared several screenshots of this remarkable creation.

Starfield brings together elements of classic Bethesda role-playing games with thrilling spaceship dogfights. The ability to customize your ship allows players to create unique and recognizable designs. Since its release, fans have already crafted ships inspired by Star Trek, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and The Expanse.

While the Star Fox series has not seen a new entry in quite some time, this Arwing recreation in Starfield allows fans to temporarily satisfy their desire for Fox McCloud’s intergalactic adventures. For those craving more space dogfights on the Nintendo Switch, revisiting classic Star Fox experiences through the Switch Online service is a great option.

Starfield has quickly become Bethesda’s most successful game launch to date, with over six million players joining the Constellation within its opening week. For more information about the game, including reviews and guides, visit our sibling website Pure Xbox.

What are your thoughts on this remarkable Arwing recreation in Starfield? Are you hoping for a new Star Fox game in the future? Share your opinions below.

Rauemi:

– Pure Xbox

– Xbox Twitter Account

