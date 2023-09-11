Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Ka Waitohu a Qualcomm i te Whakaaetanga Hou ki te tuku maramara 5G ki a Apple tae noa ki te tau 2026

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Ka Waitohu a Qualcomm i te Whakaaetanga Hou ki te tuku maramara 5G ki a Apple tae noa ki te tau 2026

Qualcomm has announced a new agreement with Apple to supply 5G chips for iPhones until 2026. The leading designer of modem chips that connect phones to mobile data networks, Qualcomm previously signed a supply deal with Apple in 2019 after resolving a legal battle. While the chip supply agreement under the previous deal is set to end this year, Qualcomm’s latest agreement ensures a continued partnership with Apple.

The terms of the new deal are “similar” to the previous one, although the specific value has not been disclosed. Qualcomm also confirmed that its patent licensing agreement with Apple, which expires in 2025, remains in place. There is an option to extend the licensing deal for an additional two years.

Meanwhile, Apple is working on developing its own modem technology and acquired Intel’s modem unit for $1 billion in 2019. However, Apple has not disclosed the timeline for integrating its own chips into its iPhones. Qualcomm’s financial projections assume that only a fifth of Apple’s iPhones will use Qualcomm chips by 2026.

In 2021, Qualcomm’s projection for its business with Apple turned out to be conservative as all iPhone 14 models released that year used Qualcomm modems. The long-term relationship between Qualcomm and Apple has been crucial for both companies, and the latest agreement ensures that Qualcomm remains a key supplier of 5G chips to Apple in the years to come.

Rauemi:
– https://www.reuters.com/technology/qualcomm-signs-new-chip-deal-with-apple-running-until-2026-2023-09-11/
– https://www.ettelecom.com/qualcomm-signs-new-chip-deal-with-apple-running-until-2026

By Mampho Brescia

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Ka hurahia e Devialet nga Puka Whakaata Ahokore Gemini II Hou

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
hangarau

Te Apple iPhone Pro Max 15: Ka Whakapaihia e te Tangata?

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
hangarau

Ka Whakatakihia e Apple te Reanga iPhone a muri ake nei me te Tauranga Whakaaetanga Ao

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

hangarau

Ka hurahia e Devialet nga Puka Whakaata Ahokore Gemini II Hou

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

Te Apple iPhone Pro Max 15: Ka Whakapaihia e te Tangata?

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Astronaut Loral O'Hara ki te Whakarewa ki te Teihana Mokowhiti o te Ao

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ka hoki mai a Frank Rubio me te Kaihoahoa ki te Ao I muri i te tau ki te Mokowhiti

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments