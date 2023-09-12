Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Nga Whakatakotoranga, Nga ahuatanga, te utu, me te waatea

ByKapariera Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Nga Whakatakotoranga, Nga ahuatanga, te utu, me te waatea

Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be a global smartphone, set to launch on September 14, 2023. The leaked pricing of the top-end variant reveals that it will be priced at €338.99 (approximately ₹30,000), which is lower than previously expected.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo will feature a large 6.55-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will run on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX skin on top.

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 40 Neo will be available in multiple markets around the world, including India. However, it is important to note that the leaked pricing is for the European Union (EU), and the price in India may be different. Motorola is expected to confirm the pricing of the smartphone at the launch event.

Rauemi:
– Alap Naik Desai, Gizbot (link not provided)
– Paras Guglani on Twitter (link not provided)
– Abhishek Yadav on Twitter (link not provided)

By Kapariera Botha

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Takahanga Apple Mahuru: Te hura i te iPhone 15, Apple Watch, me AirPods

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru
hangarau

Ka Whakawhirinaki nga Whenua ki te Hotaka Hononga Utu hei Whakatikatika i te Wehenga Mamati

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
hangarau

Ka mahi tahi a IBM me Parle Products ki te Whakatere i te Huringa Mamati ma te whakamahi i te Kapua me AI

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

hangarau

Takahanga Apple Mahuru: Te hura i te iPhone 15, Apple Watch, me AirPods

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
hangarau

Ka Whakawhirinaki nga Whenua ki te Hotaka Hononga Utu hei Whakatikatika i te Wehenga Mamati

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
News

Ka Whakarewahia e Apple te raupapa iPhone 15

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
hangarau

Ka mahi tahi a IBM me Parle Products ki te Whakatere i te Huringa Mamati ma te whakamahi i te Kapua me AI

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments