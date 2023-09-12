Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Ka kore te Microsoft Surface Duo e whiwhi Whakahoutanga Pūmanawa

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 12, 2023
Ka kore te Microsoft Surface Duo e whiwhi Whakahoutanga Pūmanawa

The Microsoft Surface Duo, released in September 2020, has reached the end of its software update journey. As of now, the device will no longer receive Android version upgrades and security patches. This news may disappoint users who were promised three years of software support when they purchased the foldable device.

When the Surface Duo was launched, it came with Android 10 pre-installed. Microsoft assured users that they would receive three years of Android security updates and operating system upgrades. However, the device only received two Android version upgrades in its lifespan. In January 2022, it was updated to Android 11, and later in October, it received the Android 12L update. Unfortunately, Android 12L will be the last Android version upgrade for the Surface Duo.

The lack of software support for a device with a price tag of $1,399 is certainly underwhelming for users. It leaves them with a device that may not have the latest features or security improvements.

On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, released in October 2021, will also only receive three years of software support. It currently runs on Android 11 and received the Android 12L update in October 2022. However, Microsoft has not yet confirmed whether the Surface Duo 2 will receive any further Android OS upgrades before the support ends in October 2024.

It is essential for users to consider the software support lifespan of a device when making a purchase decision. While the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 offered unique features and form factors, the limited software updates may impact their long-term usability.

In conclusion, the Microsoft Surface Duo line will no longer receive software updates, including Android version upgrades and security patches. This leaves users with devices that will not receive the latest features and improvements. Users should consider the software support lifespan of a device before making a purchase decision, particularly for devices in the higher price range.

Rauemi:
– [Via](sourceURL)
– [Source](sourceURL)

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Ko Mortal Kombat 1 Whakarewa Trailer Whakaatu Reiko me Shang Tsung Gameplay

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
hangarau

Barbie: Ko nga Taonga Whitiāhua Kaore e Taea e Koe te Atete

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru
hangarau

Ko te Paetukutuku Toa a Apple ka haere tuimotu i mua i te whakarewatanga o te iPhone 15

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Ka Whakarewahia e Arianespace Iti Geostationary Satellite mo Intelsat i runga i te Ariane 6

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Ko te Paanga-Tuipurangi i runga i nga MGM Resorts ka Porearea mo nga Kaihokohoko

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
News

Ka Rehitatia e Sony nga Waitohu mo PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9, me PS10

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
hangarau

Ko Mortal Kombat 1 Whakarewa Trailer Whakaatu Reiko me Shang Tsung Gameplay

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments