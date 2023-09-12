Ka anga nga Kaihoko Apple ki te £20 Utu Utu mo te Huringa Tauranga Tauranga iPhone

Apple is set to change the charging port and cables on its iPhones for the first time in 11 years to comply with EU regulations. The European Union law requires all phones to use the USB-C standard, and Apple is expected to adopt this standard in its upcoming iPhone models. However, this change comes with a cost for customers.

The new charging cable will be incompatible with the current charging bricks that many iPhone owners use. As a result, new iPhone owners may have to purchase a £19.99 power adapter separately. This additional expense adds to the already high cost of the latest iPhone models, with the iPhone 15 nearing £2,000.

Apple’s decision to no longer include power adapters with new iPhones is an attempt to reduce electronic waste. However, this means that customers upgrading from older models will find that their existing adapters do not work with the new devices. This change may lead to frustration, considering that the older USB standard is still widely used.

To address this issue, Apple is reportedly encouraging its store staff to sell wall adapters alongside the new iPhones. The company has already transitioned its latest iPads and laptops to USB-C connections, and the iPhone is the next device to undergo this change.

The USB-C port offers faster charging speeds and data transfers compared to the older USB-A port. While many people’s older iPhone charging adapters use the USB-A port, the new iPhones are expected to include a cable with the USB-C standard at both ends.

Despite the potential inconvenience and added cost for customers, Apple is applying this charging port change globally. By the end of next year, all phones sold in the European Union must adopt the USB-C standard.

Analysts speculate that this change may impact iPhone sales, as prospective buyers could delay their upgrades. The price of the cheapest iPhone 15 models is expected to remain at £849, but analysts predict that the more expensive “Pro” models will see price increases.

Overall, Apple’s decision to comply with EU regulations regarding the charging port change may pose challenges for customers, but it aligns with global efforts to standardize device connectivity.

Nga wehewehe:

– USB-C: The USB-C (or USB Type-C) is a universal standard for charging and data transfer that offers faster speeds compared to the older USB-A standard.

– USB-A: The USB-A is the standard USB port that has been widely used for charging and data transfer in computers, cars, and charging adapters.

Rauemi:

– Karekau he puna korero.