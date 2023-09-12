Te Ora Taone

Ka Whakamoemiti a US ki te whakaurunga o Inia ki te DPI ki te Huihuinga G20, Ka panui i te Putaka DPI o te Ao

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 12, 2023
The inclusion of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in the G20 Delhi Declaration has been applauded by stakeholders, with the US government praising India’s efforts in this regard. The Delhi Declaration, adopted on September 10, 2023, focuses on key global issues such as climate change and the war in Ukraine, but also highlights the importance of adopting DPI to bridge the digital divide and promote development.

DPI refers to a set of digital technologies that facilitate digital identification systems, digital payment networks, and other similar tools. India’s DPI includes initiatives such as Aadhaar, United Payments Interface (UPI), and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The establishment of a global DPI repository is a key point of the Delhi Declaration, aiming to host DPI solutions from different countries for easy discoverability and adoption.

The virtual repository, currently under development, will be hosted on the website DPI.Global. It seeks to address the knowledge gap surrounding the design and deployment of population-scale DPI. Participating countries can choose to display information about their DPI solutions, helping others to develop their own.

Abhishek Singh, CEO of the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and Digital India Corporation, confirmed that India is driving the creation of the global DPI repository. The platform will not only feature solutions from G20 members but also from countries beyond. Singh mentioned that many countries have expressed interest in replicating these solutions, and further announcements regarding their participation will be made soon.

The One Future Alliance (OFA), formed by G20 members, has also agreed upon a framework for the development, deployment, and governance of DPI. The OFA aims to provide capacity building, funding, technical assistance, and global cooperation in implementing DPI in lower-middle income countries.

Industry experts and leaders in India’s DPI initiatives have praised the inclusion of DPI in the Delhi Declaration. T Koshy, CEO of ONDC, highlighted how India’s DPI has demonstrated the collaboration between the government and private entities to create a healthy and open market. Pramod Varma, former chief architect of Aadhaar, emphasized the usefulness of a global DPI repository that countries can leverage for open-source assets. RS Sharma, former CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), hailed India’s DPI leadership and its ability to solve diverse problems through an ecosystem approach.

The establishment of a global DPI repository and the inclusion of DPI in the G20 Delhi Declaration showcases India’s commitment to digital inclusion and international collaboration for the advancement of digital technologies.

