Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Ko Etiopia ki te Whakauru Mamati Mamati me te Rangai Tiaki Hauora

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Ko Etiopia ki te Whakauru Mamati Mamati me te Rangai Tiaki Hauora

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and the National Identity Program have joined forces to integrate the Fayda digital ID into the country’s healthcare sector. This collaboration, known as the “Digital ID for Health,” aims to serve as a patient registry and support various healthcare initiatives, including national health insurance schemes, employee and professional licensing, and health records sharing.

The partnership between the National Identity Program and the Ministry of Health seeks to simplify transactions and reduce fraudulent claims through secure, real-time identity verification. While the announcement does not provide specific details on how identity verification and authentication will be carried out, it is likely to involve the use of biometrics captured during the enrollment process for Fayda.

Since 2019, Simprints has been working alongside the Ethiopian government to develop a biometric digital ID system that links patients with their digital health records. To further advance this project, Simprints has recently launched a tender to seek a consultant who will help define the next steps.

The integration of Fayda into the healthcare sector is also expected to enhance administration and credential verification, promoting transparency and enforcing professional standards. The government anticipates that this integration will lead to a reduction in registration wait times and improved health service delivery.

One of the goals of Ethiopia’s National Identity Program is to integrate Fayda across various government ministries, eliminating the need for repeated identity verifications and registrations. To facilitate this, Madras Security Printers has been selected as the provider for Fayda ID cards.

Overall, the integration of digital ID into Ethiopia’s healthcare sector holds the potential to streamline processes, enhance patient care, and strengthen the overall healthcare system.

Rauemi:
– Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and its National Identity Program
– Simprints and Madras Security Printers

By Mampho Brescia

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Nintendo Whakawhiti 2 Rumor: Manawa o te Demo Mohoao Whakaatuhia nga Whakairoiro Pai ake me nga Wa Uta

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru
hangarau

Me Whakawhitiwhiti Mo Te Motu i runga i te Pauna Mamati, e kii ana te Kaiwhakahaere o te Peeke o Ingarangi

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
hangarau

Ko te Painga Tuatahi ka whiwhi i te Kaiwhakarato Hangarau Biometrics Infinite ID

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Te Tirotiro i te Kuwhatanga o Tomato: Mai i te mohoao ki te Whakamiharo

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
News

Ko te Nako Airihi kua Patuhia i Starfield Ka Whakaoho Tautohetohe

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
News

Ka anga a Google ki te Whakamatautau mo te Tiaki Tiaki Mo Te Rapu Rapu

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
News

Ko Apple Renews Partnership me Qualcomm mo nga Pouwhanga 5G

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments