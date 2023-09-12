Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

I kitea a Noel Edmonds i muri i te Kaitatau i Somerset Café

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
I kitea a Noel Edmonds i muri i te Kaitatau i Somerset Café

Noel Edmonds, well-known for his role as the host of Deal or No Deal, was recently spotted in the UK with a surprising career change. The TV legend paid a visit to the Victoria Park Community Cafe in Frome, Somerset, where he decided to lend a helping hand by serving customers himself.

The café, which is run by Cultivating Community and staffed by volunteers, experienced quite a stir when Noel made an appearance. Café volunteer Sherry Anne Downes shared that the customers were excited to see him and Noel happily obliged when she asked if he wanted to get behind the counter.

Although it seemed like Noel was exploring a potential career change, he declined the offer of a regular gig at the café. This was due to the distance between his current residence in New Zealand and the UK. Noel and his wife Liz moved to New Zealand in 2019 and have since acquired various properties, including one with a café.

Noel’s interest in the community café stemmed from his own experience owning a café in New Zealand. He engaged in conversations with the staff about their establishment and also spoke about his own business ventures.

It is believed that Noel’s visit to the UK is prompted by the birth of his daughter Alice’s baby. He is reportedly staying in Bude, Cornwall, which is close to where his daughter resides. Noel has four daughters from his previous marriage, and he is currently married to Liz since 2009.

Source: Somerset Live

By Mampho Brescia

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Ko te iPhone 15 Pro a Apple hei tautoko i nga taitara petipeti teitei

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru
hangarau

Kei te Whakakotahitia te Papatono Mamati Mamati a Kanata ki te whakaaro o te Mamati Nomadism?

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha
hangarau

Te Hiranga o te Hoahoa i nga Mokowā Mamati Whakapaipai mo nga Peeke

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

hangarau

Ko te iPhone 15 Pro a Apple hei tautoko i nga taitara petipeti teitei

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
News

Kei te Karangatia e te Wakarere Panui ki a Apple kia kitea te Tukino Tamariki i roto i te iCloud

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
hangarau

Kei te Whakakotahitia te Papatono Mamati Mamati a Kanata ki te whakaaro o te Mamati Nomadism?

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
News

Ko nga Kaituku Tutuptu e kawe ana i te Ia ASMR ki nga Taumata Hou me nga Ataata Parody

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments