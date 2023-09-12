Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Ka whakakorehia e Apple te raupapa iPhone Mini me te tuku i te iPhone 15

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 12, 2023
Ka whakakorehia e Apple te raupapa iPhone Mini me te tuku i te iPhone 15

Tonight, Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, which will likely mark the end of the iPhone Mini lineup. The iPhone Mini, introduced a few years ago, has struggled with limited popularity among users who prefer smaller phones.

Speculations about the discontinuation of the iPhone Mini have been circulating since the beginning of 2023, and it seems that Apple’s decision aligns with these rumors. Market data has shown that the demand for smaller phones is relatively small compared to the larger, more feature-rich models. As a result, Apple has decided to focus its efforts on the Pro models to meet the growing demand.

Alongside the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro at the event. There are also reports suggesting that Apple may introduce new cases for the iPhone 15 series while discontinuing its leather cases. Furthermore, Apple is considering discontinuing its current lineup of silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories as part of its larger initiative to transition towards more environmentally sustainable materials.

According to a report from MacRumours, Apple may replace its current accessories with ones made from eco-friendly materials. This includes accessories like the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The report also mentions the possibility of a new premium material called FineWoven being introduced for these accessories.

With this transition, Apple is expected to unveil fresh accessory designs, such as a “FineWoven” Apple Watch band equipped with a magnetic buckle. This move towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials aligns with Apple’s commitment to being a responsible and forward-thinking company.

Overall, tonight’s event promises to bring exciting new products and innovations from Apple, while bidding farewell to the iPhone Mini series. As always, Apple continues to push the boundaries of technology and design to satisfy the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

Rauemi:
– Apple Event 2023 tonight: When and where to watch? What’s coming? Full details inside
– MacRumours report on Apple’s potential transition towards more sustainable materials

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Nintendo Whakawhiti 2 Rumor: Manawa o te Demo Mohoao Whakaatuhia nga Whakairoiro Pai ake me nga Wa Uta

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru
hangarau

Me Whakawhitiwhiti Mo Te Motu i runga i te Pauna Mamati, e kii ana te Kaiwhakahaere o te Peeke o Ingarangi

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
hangarau

Ko te Painga Tuatahi ka whiwhi i te Kaiwhakarato Hangarau Biometrics Infinite ID

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

News

Nga Panui Panui Hou: Whakawhitinga mauhere ki a Iran, Whakaaetanga FDA mo te Kano Kano Hou, Whakamatautanga Antitrust ki a Google, Hurricane Whakawehi, Ka hoki mai te Whakaaturanga Korero a Drew Barrymore me te Waina i Potukara.

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Neke atu i te kotahi tau te waka hou o Shepard Suborbital o Blue Origin

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te rangahau hou e kii ana ko te poka pango tata ki te whenua ka 150 tau marama te tawhiti atu.

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
News

Whakaarohia ano te 10,000 Whangahanga Whangai: Rangahau Hou mo nga Tatau Hipanga me te Hauora

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments