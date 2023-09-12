Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

hangarau

Ko te hitori o Apple mo nga Huringa Hononga: Mai i te Uira ki te USB-C

ByKapariera Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Ko te hitori o Apple mo nga Huringa Hononga: Mai i te Uira ki te USB-C

Apple’s decision to adopt USB-C on its iPhones, which means saying goodbye to the Lightning port, has left many iPhone users in need of new cables. Over the years, Apple has made several connector changes to its devices, forcing users to purchase new cables, adapters, and accessories.

The transition from the 30-pin Dock Connector to the Lightning port in 2012 was a significant change for iPhone users. Many had to replace their old 30-pin cables with Lightning cables. Then, in 2016, the removal of the headphone jack necessitated the purchase of Lightning to 3.5mm adapters or new headphones.

But connector changes are nothing new for Apple. Starting with the 1998 iMac, Apple replaced its Apple Desktop Bus (ADB) connector with USB-A, enabling interoperability with PC peripherals and making accessories hot-swappable. However, this change required users to buy new cables and adapters.

Another significant connector change was the introduction of FireWire in 1999. Apple replaced SCSI connections with FireWire, which required users to purchase new FireWire cables for different devices. Users who still wanted to use their old SCSI devices had to buy adapters.

Apple’s adoption of USB-C for its MacBooks and iPads before iPhones once again forces users to replace their existing cables with new USB-C ones. For Android users, this may not be a problem as they might already have USB-C cables. However, iPhone users will need to purchase new cables to comply with European regulations.

Apple’s history of connector changes demonstrates its willingness to embrace new technologies, but it also means that users often have to invest in new cables and accessories to keep up with the changes. Regardless, Apple’s choice to transition to USB-C on its iPhones marks a new chapter in its connector evolution.

Source: Umar Shakir, The Verge

By Kapariera Botha

Post mōhiohio

hangarau

Email Campaigns Utilize Updated DBatLoader to Distribute RATs and Stealers

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
hangarau

Whakataka He Whakanuia nga Putanga Whakanuia o CTRL, ALT, me nga Papapātuhi SHIFT mo te wheako patopato teitei

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru
hangarau

Ka whakarewahia e OnePlus te Android 14 Open Beta Program mo OnePlus 11

Sep 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

hangarau

Email Campaigns Utilize Updated DBatLoader to Distribute RATs and Stealers

Sep 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
hangarau

Whakataka He Whakanuia nga Putanga Whakanuia o CTRL, ALT, me nga Papapātuhi SHIFT mo te wheako patopato teitei

Sep 12, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
News

Get Exclusive Access to Beeper with 9to5Google’s Newsletter

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
News

Me pehea te Whakatika i te NameDrop kaore i te mahi i runga i te iPhone

Sep 12, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments