Ka Whakarewahia e Haina te waka mokowhiti a Xuntian hei Whakanui i nga Mahi Rangahau Arorangi

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 4, 2023
China is gearing up for a significant project that will bolster its astronomical research efforts and strengthen the utilization of its space station complex. The spacecraft, known as Xuntian, is set to be launched in the near future. Also referred to as the Chinese Survey Space Telescope or the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), Xuntian will co-orbit alongside China’s Tiangong space station.

With a sizable two-meter diameter primary mirror, Xuntian is expected to surpass NASA’s renowned Hubble Space Telescope. Its close proximity to the Chinese space station will allow for periodic maintenance by Chinese astronauts. The Xuntian telescope has a projected mission lifespan of 10 years, but it may be extendable.

Engineered to capture high-definition panoramic views of the universe, Xuntian will have a spatial resolution comparable to that of the Hubble Space Telescope. However, Xuntian’s observational capacity will far exceed Hubble’s, boasting a field of view over 300 times larger.

The chief designer of the China manned space program, Zhou Jianping, describes Xuntian as the most important scientific project since the launch of China’s space station program. It is highly anticipated by the Chinese astronomical community and represents state-of-the-art technology in astronomy.

Equipped with five observation instruments, including the Xuntian module, the terahertz module, the multichannel imager, the integral field spectrograph, and the extrasolar planetary imaging coronagraph, Xuntian will greatly enhance China’s capabilities in exploring the cosmos.

In conclusion, the upcoming launch of the Xuntian spacecraft signifies China’s dedication to advancing its presence in space exploration and astronomical research. With its superior observational capacity and state-of-the-art technology, Xuntian is poised to contribute significantly to our understanding of the universe.

Rauemi:
– Space.com

