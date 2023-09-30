Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Te Tipu Parasitic Ataahua Ka Whakaiti i te Genome ki te Whakapai i te Rautaki Ora

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 30, 2023
Te Tipu Parasitic Ataahua Ka Whakaiti i te Genome ki te Whakapai i te Rautaki Ora

A unique parasitic plant known as Balanophoraceae has employed an optimized survival strategy by pruning almost a third of its genome. Resembling a fleshy, pink fungus, this species lurks in clusters around the bases of trees and derives nutrients from its host tree through a parasitic relationship. Unlike other parasitic plants that extend growths known as haustoria into their hosts, Balanophora mingles its flesh with the tree’s vascular system using a tuber-like organ. This organ is a chimeric structure where genetic material from both the plant and the parasite combine.

The genome reduction observed in Balanophora is extreme for a parasite, closely resembling another parasitic plant genus called Sapria. This demonstrates convergent evolution, where diverse organisms independently develop similar traits. The loss of unnecessary genes involved in photosynthesis is a common occurrence in plant parasites such as Balanophora and Sapria, which have become highly dependent on their hosts and have lost the ability to photosynthesize.

Interestingly, both plants have lost genes involved in synthesizing abscisic acid, a hormone used by plants for signaling and stress responses. However, Balanophora can still use it for signaling, suggesting that some gene loss in parasites is an adaptation to not harm the host. The study of parasitic plants and their genomic alterations provides valuable insights into the evolution and mechanisms behind the dependency and manipulation of host plants.

This research enhances our understanding of the complex interactions between parasitic plants and their hosts and provides a foundation for studying parasite-host relationships and plant communication. Furthermore, it sheds light on the remarkable adaptability and survival strategies of parasitic organisms.

Rauemi:
– Nature Plants: “Extreme gene loss in the obligate parasitic plant Balanophora reveals insights into the evolution of holoparasitism” by Xiaoli Chen, Huan Liu, et al.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

I Whakawhanakehia te Kaihanga Kooora I runga i te Poroteina Breakthrough ki te Kite i nga Maina Whenua me nga Taonga Karekau i Pahū-a-TNT.

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Ka mau a NASA's Perseverance Rover i te Martian Dust Devil i Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Asteroid 2008 QY: Nga Taipitopito me nga Hua Pumanawa

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

I Whakawhanakehia te Kaihanga Kooora I runga i te Poroteina Breakthrough ki te Kite i nga Maina Whenua me nga Taonga Karekau i Pahū-a-TNT.

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ka mau a NASA's Perseverance Rover i te Martian Dust Devil i Jezero Crater

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Asteroid 2008 QY: Nga Taipitopito me nga Hua Pumanawa

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Microbiology of Hidradenitis Suppurativa me tona Hononga ki te kiri Microbiome: Nga tirohanga a Tamia Harris-Tryn, MD, PhD

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments