Te tirotiro i te Majestic Nevados de Payachata Volcanic Group

In the heart of the Andes Mountains, where Chile and Bolivia meet, lies a magnificent volcanic group known as Nevados de Payachata. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station recently captured a breathtaking nadir photograph showcasing two of its prominent peaks, Parinacota and Pomerape. These snow- and glacier-capped stratovolcanoes command attention, with their towering summits reaching approximately 20,500 feet (6,250 meters) above sea level.

Parinacota, the younger of the two volcanoes, features a striking circular crater with a diameter of about 1,000 feet (300 meters). It boasts a relatively fresh conical shape, while the eroded flanks of Pomerape have transformed into deep valleys over time. Though both volcanoes emerged during the Pleistocene Epoch, Parinacota stands as the more historically active one, with its most recent eruption believed to have occurred within the past 2,000 years.

The photograph also reveals a notable debris avalanche on the western flank of Parinacota. Estimated to have happened around 8,000 to 12,000 years ago, this event generated an enormous mass of debris that cascaded down the volcano’s slope, blocking a nearby valley and giving rise to Chungará Lake. Similar to the famed Mount St. Helens eruption, this flank collapse left a visible hummocky mass as evidence of its power.

Dwelling southeast of the Nevados de Payachata Range is K’isi K’isini, another captivating volcano dating back to the Pleistocene era. Situated within Bolivia’s Sajama National Park, which happens to be the country’s oldest national park, established in 1939, K’isi K’isini adds to the awe-inspiring volcanic landscape of the region.

The astronaut photograph, ISS069-E-23100, was captured on June 19, 2023, by a member of the Expedition 69 crew using a Nikon D5 digital camera with a focal length of 400 millimeters. The image, provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Center, underwent enhancements to improve contrast and remove lens artifacts. As part of the ISS National Lab, the International Space Station Program supports the exploration of our planet by making these valuable images freely available to scientists and the public.

FAQs

1. What is a stratovolcano?

A stratovolcano, also known as a composite volcano, is a conical-shaped volcano formed by layers of hardened lava, volcanic ash, and other volcanic materials.

2. How are Parinacota and Pomerape different?

Parinacota is the younger and more historically active volcano of the two. It has a distinctive circular crater and displays a fresh conical shape. Meanwhile, Pomerape’s flanks have been eroded over time into deep valleys.

3. How was Chungará Lake formed?

Chungará Lake was formed when a debris avalanche from the collapse of the western flank of Parinacota blocked a nearby valley, obstructing water channels.

4. Where is K’isi K’isini located?

K’isi K’isini is located southeast of the Nevados de Payachata Range within Bolivia’s Sajama National Park, the country’s oldest national park established in 1939.