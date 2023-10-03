Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko te Tikanga Hou e whakamahi ana i nga huakita E.coli ki te kimi maina whenua i Iharaira

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 3, 2023
Ko te Tikanga Hou e whakamahi ana i nga huakita E.coli ki te kimi maina whenua i Iharaira

Scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and biotechnology startup Enzymit have developed a breakthrough method to detect buried landmines in Israel using the E.coli bacterium. This innovative solution aims to tackle the problem of dangerous and inefficient landmine detection methods currently in use. Thousands of fields in Israel have been fortified with landmines since the Six-Day War in 1967, making it crucial to find a safer and more effective way to locate and remove these deadly explosives.

The E.coli bacterium has been engineered to sense trace amounts of dinitrotoluene (DNT), a chemical that leaks out of buried landmines. The modified bacteria is sprayed above a suspected minefield, and a drone equipped with a specialized camera captures images that reveal the location of these mines through luminescent colors. The E.coli strain used in this process is designed to die out shortly after dispersal, ensuring that it poses no risk to humans or the environment.

The team at Hebrew University has been working on this mine-detecting method for over a decade. They were inspired by the natural ability of E.coli to detect nutrients, creating a solution that makes the bacteria more sensitive to DNT while avoiding false positives. Enzymit, the biotechnology startup, plays a crucial role in accelerating the development of this groundbreaking solution by creating proteins that enhance the bacteria’s ability to detect landmines.

Field testing of the complete solution is currently underway, and it is expected to be operational for “non-civilian use” next year. The research teams also believe that this method can be expanded to detect other explosives and chemicals used in various applications, such as RDX. Beyond landmine detection, Enzymit’s computational algorithms have been utilized to develop prebiotics found in breast milk and hyaluronic acid for cosmetic applications.

Rauemi:
– Original article: NoCamels
– Image source: Depositphotos
– Definition of E.coli: NCBI
– Definition of landmines: International Committee of the Red Cross

By Mampho Brescia

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Tikanga Hou mo te Whakangao Urea Pungao i kitea

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Ko te Hangarau Hangahanga Tawhito Ka Whakahauhia te Ara Hou ki te Whakanuia Nga Mahi Anga-Metara-Organic

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Te Hiranga o te Whakahaere Pihikete Manakohanga mo te Wheako Tukutuku Whaiaro

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Tikanga Hou mo te Whakangao Urea Pungao i kitea

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Hangarau Hangahanga Tawhito Ka Whakahauhia te Ara Hou ki te Whakanuia Nga Mahi Anga-Metara-Organic

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Hiranga o te Whakahaere Pihikete Manakohanga mo te Wheako Tukutuku Whaiaro

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko nga Kairangahau o Korea ki te Tonga e mautohe ana i te Whakataunga a te Kawanatanga ki te tapahi i nga putea rangahau

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments