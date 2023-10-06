Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko te Angaanga Triceratops hou i kitea i hurahia ki Alberta Museum

ByKapariera Botha

Oct 6, 2023
A nearly two-meter-long and two-meter-wide skull of a triceratops has been unveiled in a museum in Alberta, Canada. The skull was discovered in the southwestern Alberta foothills in 2014 and collected by technicians in 2015, during a survey following the 2013 floods in southern Alberta.

The triceratops, which lived 68 to 69 million years ago, is a rare find in the area. The skull, found along Callum Creek, is located about two hours south of Calgary and thirty kilometers north of Lundbreck. The specimen spent several years in the lab being prepared for research and display.

The preparation process involved breaking the skull into smaller pieces due to its size and weight. The team at the museum spent over 6,500 hours over seven years to remove more than 815 kilograms of hard rock to expose the skull. The skull itself weighs almost 500 kilograms and is considered quite massive.

The triceratops is believed to be a juvenile, as it was not fully developed. This suggests that it could have grown even larger if it had lived longer. The museum staff named the fossil “Cali” after the area where it was found.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the museum’s new “Fossils in Focus” exhibit features other fascinating artifacts, including dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils.

The discovery of this triceratops skull opens up the possibility of further scientific research and study. The museum hopes that this find will shed light on the history and evolution of these prehistoric creatures.

Rauemi:
– Te Perehi o Kanata

