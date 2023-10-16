Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko Te Tiny Tiny Watermeal Plants e whakaatu ana i te kaha mo te whangai i nga Kairangirangi mo nga Miihana kei te heke mai

ByRobert Anaru

Oct 16, 2023
Researchers investigating ways to sustain astronauts on future missions have discovered the potential of a tiny plant called watermeal. Despite being smaller than a pinhead, clusters of watermeal plants have demonstrated the ability to withstand 20 times Earth’s gravity. This tolerance for high pressures makes watermeal a prime candidate for feeding astronauts and efficiently generating oxygen in space.

Watermeal, the smallest flowering plant on Earth, is similar to the more well-known duckweed and is typically found in Thailand and other parts of Asia. To study the plant’s response to varying levels of gravity, researchers from Mahidol University in Thailand placed watermeal samples in containers equipped with LEDs to simulate natural sunlight. These containers were then loaded onto a centrifuge gondola, where the watermeal plants thrived under 20 times Earth’s gravity.

The unique structure of watermeal, consisting of a sphere that floats on the surface of the water without roots, stems, or leaves, allows researchers to directly observe the effects of gravity on its growth and development. Tatpong Tulyananda, the leader of the Mahidol University team, explains that watermeal’s simplicity and resilience make it an ideal candidate for studying how plants adapt to changing gravity levels.

Understanding how plants respond to gravity is crucial for future long-duration space missions, where having a sustainable food source and efficient oxygen generation are vital. The findings from this study could potentially contribute to the development of self-sustaining space habitats, allowing astronauts to grow their food and produce oxygen while exploring the cosmos.

By harnessing the potential of watermeal, scientists are taking significant strides towards ensuring the success of future space missions. The adaptability and resilience of this tiny plant could play a crucial role in establishing sustainable and self-sufficient astronaut habitats beyond Earth.

