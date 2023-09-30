Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ka Kitea e nga Kairangataiao He Mahi Nui nga Rakau ki te Hanganga Kapua

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 30, 2023
Clouds are a significant factor in climate predictions, and scientists have been striving to understand their formation and how they are influenced by human activities. In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers at CERN have identified a new player in cloud creation: trees. By studying the air above forests, scientists were able to gain insights into cloud formation before industrialization and the effect of natural emissions on aerosol production.

The study focused on a class of natural volatiles, called sesquiterpenes, emitted by trees. These compounds, which have distinct woody, earthy, citrusy, or spicy smells depending on the plant or microbe emitting them, were found to be more effective than expected at seeding clouds. Even at a low ratio of sesquiterpene to other volatiles, cloud formation doubled.

This discovery highlights the significant role of trees in cloud formation and suggests that if sulfur emissions are reduced in the future, plants and trees will become the dominant drivers of aerosol production. This finding could have implications for climate models, as it may require adjustments based on a better understanding of the aerosol population originating from trees.

While human emissions currently dominate cloud formation in populated areas, plant volatiles have a greater influence over more pristine land. However, it has only been in recent years that lab tools have become sensitive enough to identify and understand the contribution of sesquiterpenes and other natural volatiles to cloud formation.

This research sheds light on the importance of considering the role of trees in cloud formation and its impact on climate modeling. By expanding our knowledge of aerosol production and its sources, scientists can refine estimates of past atmospheric conditions and make more accurate predictions about future climate scenarios.

