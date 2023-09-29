Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko te Hopper Rocket Prototype a Stoke Space e whakaatu ana i te Whakamatau Angitu Rererangi

ByKapariera Botha

Sep 29, 2023
Ko te Hopper Rocket Prototype a Stoke Space e whakaatu ana i te Whakamatau Angitu Rererangi

Stoke Space recently shared stunning new photos from a flight test of their Hopper reusable rocket prototype. The test, named Hopper2, included a vertical takeoff and vertical landing demonstration, and the second-stage rocket successfully lifted about 30 feet off the ground before safely touching down in its targeted landing zone.

The photos shared by Stoke Space show the spacecraft on the launch pad at their test site in Moses Lake, Washington, with the rocket’s hydrogen/oxygen engine igniting a bright blaze during liftoff. This test, performed on September 17, aimed to showcase several of Hopper’s systems and design elements, including its novel engine, coolant-based heat shield, and propulsion system.

Although the spacecraft did not directly experience the heat of hypersonic reentry during the test flight, it has successfully operated at 100% of the expected heat load in simulated conditions. This accomplishment brings Stoke Space closer to developing fully reusable rockets.

Stoke Space stated, “This test was the last test in our Hopper technology demonstration program. We successfully completed all of the planned objectives,” in an announcement about the successful test launch. They also expressed confidence in their novel approach to creating robust and rapidly reusable space vehicles, indicating that they have obtained valuable data that will allow them to evolve the vehicle design from a technology demonstrator to a reliable reusable space vehicle.

With the successful test of the second-stage rocket, Stoke Space will now focus on developing a reusable first stage, as part of their goal to build a 100% reusable rocket with a turnaround time of only 24 hours.

Rauemi:
– Stoke Space (statement)
– Images from Stoke Space Twitter account (now X)

By Kapariera Botha

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

He Pūoko Hiko Hiko Tino Taapiri me te Uu mo te Tirohanga Tohu-Koiora

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
pūtaiao

Te pikinga o te pirionare mokowhiti mokowhiti: he titiro ki te Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, me SpaceX

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
pūtaiao

He Pseudoscience Ko te Tikanga Korero Whakakotahi mo te Maaramatanga?

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

He Pūoko Hiko Hiko Tino Taapiri me te Uu mo te Tirohanga Tohu-Koiora

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te pikinga o te pirionare mokowhiti mokowhiti: he titiro ki te Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, me SpaceX

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

He Pseudoscience Ko te Tikanga Korero Whakakotahi mo te Maaramatanga?

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko nga Rorohiko Kore Kore e whakatau i te take o te ngaronga o te Dinosaur

Oct 1, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments