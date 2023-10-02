Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Te Maamaa o te Whakaoho Electrodynamic mo te Waka Mokowhiti

ByRobert Anaru

Oct 2, 2023
Te Maamaa o te Whakaoho Electrodynamic mo te Waka Mokowhiti

In an upcoming webinar hosted by the Small Spacecraft Systems Virtual Institute (S3VI), Matthew Brunner from the US Naval Research Laboratory will discuss the feasibility of using electrodynamic propulsion for spacecraft. This technology involves conducting an electric current along a long wire, called a tether, that connects two spacecraft end-masses. As the spacecraft moves along its orbital path, the Earth’s magnetic field induces a Lorentz force between the magnetic field and the electrons in the tether, resulting in thrust for the spacecraft. This method does not require traditional fuel sources.

The webinar will provide insight into the Tethered Electrodynamic Propulsion CubeSat Experiment (TEPCE), a three-unit (3U) CubeSat that was developed as one of the first self-contained electrodynamic propulsion spacecraft. TEPCE aimed to explore the potential of electrodynamic propulsion technology and its practicality for future spacecraft missions.

Matthew Brunner, the speaker for the webinar, has a strong background in aerospace engineering and has worked in various roles within the US Naval Research Laboratory. He specializes in spacecraft design, fluid mechanics, system modeling, and additive manufacturing and prototyping.

The S3VI encourages participants to submit questions ahead of the webinar to facilitate more focused and informative responses. This webinar aims to provide valuable information on the potential application of electrodynamic propulsion in spacecraft and its implications for space exploration and missions.

Sources: Small Spacecraft Systems Virtual Institute (S3VI)

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Tikanga Hou mo te Whakangao Urea Pungao i kitea

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Ko te Hangarau Hangahanga Tawhito Ka Whakahauhia te Ara Hou ki te Whakanuia Nga Mahi Anga-Metara-Organic

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Te Hiranga o te Whakahaere Pihikete Manakohanga mo te Wheako Tukutuku Whaiaro

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Tikanga Hou mo te Whakangao Urea Pungao i kitea

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Hangarau Hangahanga Tawhito Ka Whakahauhia te Ara Hou ki te Whakanuia Nga Mahi Anga-Metara-Organic

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Hiranga o te Whakahaere Pihikete Manakohanga mo te Wheako Tukutuku Whaiaro

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko nga Kairangahau o Korea ki te Tonga e mautohe ana i te Whakataunga a te Kawanatanga ki te tapahi i nga putea rangahau

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments