Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket ki te Whakarewa 21 Starlink Satellites

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 24, 2023
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket ki te Whakarewa 21 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is preparing for another launch, this time sending a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). The launch is scheduled for early Monday morning (Sept. 25) at 3:23 a.m. EDT (0723 GMT; 12:23 a.m. local California time).

If everything goes smoothly, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on a SpaceX drone ship about 8.5 minutes after launch. This particular first stage has been reused and has already undergone five successful liftoffs and landings, making this the sixth mission for it.

The deployment of the Starlink satellites is expected to happen approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project aimed at creating a global internet megaconstellation. Currently, there are over 4,750 operational satellites in LEO, and SpaceX has plans to continue expanding this network in the future.

This launch comes shortly after SpaceX’s record-tying 17th flight for a reused Falcon 9 first stage. The rapid reuse of rockets is a significant achievement for SpaceX, demonstrating their commitment to cost-effective space exploration.

To watch the launch live, you can tune in to SpaceX’s account on X (formerly Twitter) with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff. Exciting times are ahead as SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space technology and build their Starlink network.

Definition: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) refers to an orbit around Earth with an altitude between 160 kilometers (99 miles) and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles).

Puna: [Ingoa Puna], [Ingoa Puna]

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Te Maramatanga ki te Paanga o te Whetu ki runga i nga Matakitanga Exoplanet: Nga tirohanga mai i TRAPPIST-1 b

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Ko te Eclipse Solar kei Colorado e haere ake nei: Nga mea katoa e tika ana kia mohio koe

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Ka Matakihia e nga Kairangataiao nga Whakatairanga Hubbard Stable i Mott Insulator

Sep 25, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Te Maramatanga ki te Paanga o te Whetu ki runga i nga Matakitanga Exoplanet: Nga tirohanga mai i TRAPPIST-1 b

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Eclipse Solar kei Colorado e haere ake nei: Nga mea katoa e tika ana kia mohio koe

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ka Matakihia e nga Kairangataiao nga Whakatairanga Hubbard Stable i Mott Insulator

Sep 25, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Whangai tutu: Kia pehea te hurihanga o nga Kohao Pango Nui me te Rip Mokowā-Wa

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments