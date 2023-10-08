Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko te Eclipse o te ra ka rere ki Amerika ki te Raki hei te 14 o Oketopa

ByRobert Anaru

Oct 8, 2023
Ko te Eclipse o te ra ka rere ki Amerika ki te Raki hei te 14 o Oketopa

On Saturday, October 14, North America will be treated to a solar eclipse. The eclipse will begin over the Pacific Ocean, west of Vancouver Island, and then track southeast, making landfall in Oregon and crossing seven other US states before continuing on to Mexico and South America. While the effects of the eclipse will be visible north of the 49th parallel in Canada, it will be an annular eclipse, not a total eclipse.

The visual experience of the eclipse will vary across Canada. Vancouver and the Okanagan region in British Columbia will witness approximately 80% of the eclipse, while Calgary will see around 70%, Regina 60%, Winnipeg 50%, Toronto 30%, Montreal 20%, and the Atlantic provinces just 10%. The difference between an annular eclipse and a total eclipse is that during an annular eclipse, the moon does not fully block out the sun, creating a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon for viewers along the darkest part of the eclipse’s path.

The best viewing of the annular eclipse will be along the 125-mile-wide path of annularity. The coastal community of Florence, Oregon, which falls in the middle of the eclipse’s path, is already experiencing a surge in hotel bookings. It is important to note that looking directly at the sun during the eclipse without proper eye protection can cause severe eye injury. Therefore, experts advise the use of specialized eye protection when observing the eclipse.

Puna: Global News

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Ka Whakakitea e NASA nga Whakaahua Tuatahi o nga Tauira Asteroid Nui I Kohia

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Te Maramatanga ki te Hiranga o nga Pihikete i roto i te Matatapu Ipurangi

Oct 11, 2023 Kapariera Botha
pūtaiao

Ko te Maamaa o nga Pūoko Taiao i roto i nga Wāhi Morearea Nui

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Ka Whakakitea e NASA nga Whakaahua Tuatahi o nga Tauira Asteroid Nui I Kohia

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Maramatanga ki te Hiranga o nga Pihikete i roto i te Matatapu Ipurangi

Oct 11, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Maamaa o nga Pūoko Taiao i roto i nga Wāhi Morearea Nui

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Whakarewanga Waka Mokowhiti a NASA a Psyche Ka Roa pea Na te kino o te rangi

Oct 11, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments