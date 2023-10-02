Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ka Tiaho te Marama Tino Marama i Kathmandu, Nepal

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
Ka Tiaho te Marama Tino Marama i Kathmandu, Nepal

The recent full harvest moon on Friday, September 29, lit up the skies over Kathmandu, Nepal, in a breathtaking spectacle. This particular full moon was special, as it marked the last of four consecutive supermoons, according to NASA.

A stunning time-lapse video captured the full moon shining bright, displaying its awe-inspiring beauty. The footage was recorded using a phone with the Celestron AstroMaster 90EQ refractor telescope.

The significance of the full harvest moon dates back to a time when electricity was not readily available. Farmers eagerly awaited its arrival as it provided them with additional time to gather their crops before the first frost of the season. This allowed them to ensure a successful harvest and avoid any potential damage caused by the cold weather.

The term “supermoon” refers to a phenomenon where the moon appears larger and brighter than usual due to its close proximity to Earth. This occurs when the moon is at its closest point to our planet in its elliptical orbit.

As recorded history shows, humans have always been captivated by the moon’s celestial beauty and have bestowed it with various cultural and symbolic meanings. The sight of a full moon often evokes a sense of wonder and awe, reminding us of the vastness and mystery of the universe.

Rauemi:
– NASA
– He korero

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Tikanga Hou mo te Whakangao Urea Pungao i kitea

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Ko te Hangarau Hangahanga Tawhito Ka Whakahauhia te Ara Hou ki te Whakanuia Nga Mahi Anga-Metara-Organic

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Te Hiranga o te Whakahaere Pihikete Manakohanga mo te Wheako Tukutuku Whaiaro

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Tikanga Hou mo te Whakangao Urea Pungao i kitea

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Hangarau Hangahanga Tawhito Ka Whakahauhia te Ara Hou ki te Whakanuia Nga Mahi Anga-Metara-Organic

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Te Hiranga o te Whakahaere Pihikete Manakohanga mo te Wheako Tukutuku Whaiaro

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko nga Kairangahau o Korea ki te Tonga e mautohe ana i te Whakataunga a te Kawanatanga ki te tapahi i nga putea rangahau

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments