Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ka mau te Astrophotographer ki te Tirohanga Maamaa o Rare Super Blue Moon ki runga Potukara

ByRobert Anaru

Sep 26, 2023
Ka mau te Astrophotographer ki te Tirohanga Maamaa o Rare Super Blue Moon ki runga Potukara

Professional photographer Miguel Claro recently captured a breathtaking image of the Super Blue Moon on August 30, 2023, as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. Claro, known for his astrophotography, is a member of The World at Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. It is defined as the second full moon in a month or the third of four full moons in a single season. On the other hand, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of August 30th was a rare event that won’t occur again for several decades. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon will be in 2037.

For those interested in observing the moon, there are guides available for the best deals on binoculars and telescopes. Additionally, there are recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography to help capture your own celestial images.

Miguel Claro’s work can be found on his website and his Instagram account, showcasing his spectacular images of the night sky.

If you have your own photos of the moon that you would like to share with Space.com’s readers, you can submit them along with your comments and location to [email protected].

Rauemi:
– Space.com (source article)

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Taputapu Pūtaiao i runga i te Chandrayaan-3 Kōwae e Tuku Raka ana mo te Akoranga Exoplanet Ake

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
pūtaiao

Chandrayaan-3: Ka ngaro te tumanako mo Vikram Lander me Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Anaru
pūtaiao

Ko nga Maataki JWST e kii ana i te whakakinotanga o nga whetu ki nga inenga o te TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Taputapu Pūtaiao i runga i te Chandrayaan-3 Kōwae e Tuku Raka ana mo te Akoranga Exoplanet Ake

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Chandrayaan-3: Ka ngaro te tumanako mo Vikram Lander me Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko nga Maataki JWST e kii ana i te whakakinotanga o nga whetu ki nga inenga o te TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Tetahi Waea Kati: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Ka whakatata atu ki te whenua

Sep 28, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments