Te Ora Taone

Te Whakakitenga i nga Hangarau Hou me te Mana o AI

pūtaiao

Ko Ruhia Nauka Module i runga i te Teihana Mokowhiti o te Ao Ka wheako i te Rere Matahau

ByRobert Anaru

Oct 9, 2023
Ko Ruhia Nauka Module i runga i te Teihana Mokowhiti o te Ao Ka wheako i te Rere Matahau

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported a coolant leak in its Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The module serves as a multipurpose component and the coolant leak affects its backup cooling system, which is crucial for regulating temperatures on board for astronauts.

Roscosmos has assured that both the crew and the station are not in immediate danger. The astronauts are currently assessing the leak to determine its severity. This incident comes in the wake of previous coolant leaks experienced by the Russian crew in space. Last year, a leak occurred on a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the agency that collaborates with Roscosmos in managing the ISS, has not yet provided any comment on the situation.

Coolant leaks in space can pose potential risks to the crew members and equipment on board. Coolant is used to regulate temperatures and prevent critical components from overheating. A faulty cooling system can potentially disrupt normal operations and compromise the safety of astronauts.

Further updates on the situation are expected as the crew continues to investigate the leak and determine the appropriate course of action.

Rauemi:
– Roscosmos statement on Telegram
– Karekau he puna taapiri e whakaratohia ana

By Robert Anaru

Post mōhiohio

pūtaiao

Te Maramatanga ki te Hiranga o nga Pihikete i roto i te Matatapu Ipurangi

Oct 11, 2023 Kapariera Botha
pūtaiao

Ko te Maamaa o nga Pūoko Taiao i roto i nga Wāhi Morearea Nui

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
pūtaiao

Ko te Whakarewanga Waka Mokowhiti a NASA a Psyche Ka Roa pea Na te kino o te rangi

Oct 11, 2023 Kapariera Botha

Kua ngaro koe

pūtaiao

Te Maramatanga ki te Hiranga o nga Pihikete i roto i te Matatapu Ipurangi

Oct 11, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Maamaa o nga Pūoko Taiao i roto i nga Wāhi Morearea Nui

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ko te Whakarewanga Waka Mokowhiti a NASA a Psyche Ka Roa pea Na te kino o te rangi

Oct 11, 2023 Kapariera Botha 0 Comments
pūtaiao

Ka kitea e NASA te Asteroid Tata-Earth 2023 TF4

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Anaru 0 Comments