Hono atu ki te Peterborough Astronomical Association ki te Kaititiro i te Eclipse Ko te Ra

ByRobert Anaru

Oct 8, 2023
The Peterborough Astronomical Association (PAA) is inviting everyone to join them on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Harold Town Conservation Area to witness a partial solar eclipse. During this captivating event, the moon will partially cover the face of the sun, creating a unique astronomical phenomenon.

It is important to note that even during a partial solar eclipse, it is crucial to use special viewing equipment to protect your eyes. The sun can cause severe damage to your eyes if viewed improperly, even for a brief moment. The PAA will be providing eclipse glasses to ensure safe viewing for all participants.

Rick Stankiewicz, the PAA publicity director, emphasizes the significance of using the right safety equipment. He highlights that looking at the sun without proper safety precautions should never be attempted.

Attending the event organized by the PAA will grant you the opportunity to witness a celestial spectacle and learn more about the wonders of our universe. For further information about the event and astronomy in general, please visit the Peterborough Astronomical Association’s website.

Rauemi:

– Peterborough Astronomical Association

– Harold Town Conservation Area

Nga wehewehe:

– Partial solar eclipse: A celestial event where the moon partially obscures the sun, creating a partial shadow on the Earth.

– Eclipse glasses: Special glasses designed to protect the eyes during a solar eclipse by filtering out the harmful rays of the sun.

